Defan got off the mark over fences at the Listowel Harvest Festival and can follow up in the Littleton Handicap Chase, the second race in Thurles today.

Henry de Bromhead’s five-year-old was well beaten on his chasing debut but better when a close third to Downthecellar in a novice chase at Tramore before stepping up considerably to win at Listowel.

For that win, he and stablemate Zarkareva went at it from quite a long way out and there was much to like about the way he attacked his fences when under most pressure.

A close second at the last, he jumped it well, got away from the fence quickly and won a shade cosily. That was a career-best from the gelding and there is every reason to expect further improvement.

This is quite a competitive race but he doesn’t look overburdened by his initial mark of 119 and can take this for Darragh O’Keeffe.

Golden Jewel remains well treated over fences, relative to his hurdling mark, but he has had many chances to exploit the mark and, as yet, has not managed to do so.

Since his last outing over fences, in December, he has again run numerous solid races over hurdles and thus, while not appealing as a bet, he must be feared.

Top weight Ask Nile is a consistent sort, proven off his current mark, and has strong claims of making the frame.

In the Templemore Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, Monisanda makes most appeal. Lorna Fowler’s mare ran twice in bumpers last season and followed up a fine third to Letsbeclearaboutit with another promising effort in fifth behind Grangee in the Grade 3 Mares’ Bumper at the Punchestown festival.

She was a non-runner due to the testing ground when declared for a maiden hurdle on Sunday in Cork but today’s going should be that bit more suitable for her and is preferred to Family Business.