Eight-year-old mare Lady De Vesci, a three-time course and distance scorer, might return to winning ways in today’s Dundalk finale, the second division of the Irishinjuredjiockeys.com Handicap.

Without a win since scoring at Navan (off a mark of 61) in September of last year, Michael Halford’s charge campaigned consistently over hurdles during the summer, finishing fourth in handicaps at Listowel and Galway, and showed a glimmer of promise on her return to the polytrack a week ago, staying on in pleasing style to fill third spot behind Turf Range.