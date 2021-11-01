Mark Enright completes full set of victories at Irish racecourses with Laytown success

Monday’s action on the beach at Laytown provided another great spectacle but, for jockey Mark Enright it was more than just that as he completed his full set of victories at Irish racecourses by taking the Melbourne 10 Sorry We Can’t Be There This Year Handicap aboard the Denis Hogan-trained Hell Left Loose.

There were many horses still in with a chance inside the final furlong, but Enright got a great response from his mount, and they prevailed by a neck from Teddy Boy, with Eglish a close third.

“That’s a big one for me, because I’ve ridden a winner at every track in Ireland now,” said Enright, whose biggest successes have come in the National Hunt sphere but who now concentrates on the level. “I was absolutely disgusted the other morning because I had no ride here. In fairness to Denis, I forced him into it now — but he gave me a spin. I’m delighted. It’s only a small thing, but a big thing for me because it’s something I wanted to do. Not everyone has done it.”

El Padre caused a minor upset when taking the opener, the Ten To follow Handicap, for Sean Flanagan and Adrian Murray. The nine-race maiden was waited with early but made a good move to lead two out on the far side. Heavily backed favourite Arcanears came with every chance, but the winner dug deep to repel him by half a length.

Dylan Browne McMonagle, who was crowned champion apprentice jockey on Sunday, finished runner-up in the first two races on the card but made it third time lucky by guiding Thaleeq to victory in the Pride of Place Maiden. Dermot Weld’s horse had shown plenty of promise without managing to make the breakthrough but was quite comfortably the best horse in this race, and the easiest winner of the afternoon.

“He did it really well,” said McMonagle. “There was plenty of pace early on, and I got him travelling, and just crept away. I was the winner a long way out, and it was just a matter of pressing the button. He picked up really well and hit the line strong.”

Joey Sheridan, who finished fifth in the apprentice jockeys’ championship for the second year running, was also on the mark, winning aboard Able Jack in the Tote Pays You More At Tote.ie Claiming Race. This fellow, a five-time winner on the all-weather and once on the turf, needed plenty of encouragement from a long way out but he gave generously all the way to the line to win well for trainer Ger O’Leary.

Trainer Gordon Elliott got on the scoresheet when Oh Purple Reign came from a long way off the pace to win the O’Neill’s Sports Handicap. Jamie Codd’s mount looked beaten when losing his place at halfway, but he picked up strongly in the final furlong to run down favourite Meishar, who had raced keenly but was given every chance by Derek O’Connor.

Limit Long brought the card to a close with a doughty display in the Gilna’s Cottage Inn Qualified Riders’ Race. Finny Maguire set out to make all on Darren Bunyan’s runner but looked in real trouble when Raamez loomed large a furlong out. However, the winner found more than that rival and won by half a length, with the well-backed These Days, who was outpaced for much of the race, finishing off to good effect to be the same distance back in third.