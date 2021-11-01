Horse racing tips: Arcanears set for quick follow-up at Laytown

If he takes to this surface, Arcanears should have little trouble accounting for his rivals
Horse racing tips: Arcanears set for quick follow-up at Laytown

Arcanears and Ronan Whelan win from Enough Said for trainer Michael Halford at Dundalk in November 2019. Photo: Healy Racing

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 06:00

Arcanears, who was a winner on Friday night at Dundalk, can make a quick follow-up in the Tote Ten To Follow Handicap, the first race on this afternoon’s six-race card in the beach at Laytown.

Michael Halford’s six-year-old signalled a return to winning ways was not far away when beaten just four lengths behind Avagardner in a competitive handicap at the Curragh on his penultimate start and duly stepped up on that with a return to his favoured all-weather surface.

If he takes to this surface, he should have little trouble accounting for his rivals off today’s mark.

Stanhope has leading claims in the second race, the Melbourne 10 Sorry We Can’t Be There This Year Handicap.

John McConnell’s seven-year-old ran a big race in defeat behind Curraheen Princess on his latest outing, making notable late progress into third place behind the improving winner.

The return to six furlongs should suit the selection. Eglish looks an obvious danger, coming here on the back of a fine run in defeat at Dundalk.

Thaleeq deserves a change of luck and can get it in race three, the Pride Of Place Maiden. Dermot Weld’s gelding has shown promise on more than one occasion, perhaps most notably this season when touched off in a Curragh maiden, and on his next outing, when a close third in a Dundalk maiden. Both of those efforts were over today’s trip and, this not being the strongest of races, he should take some beating.

LAYTOWN 

Tommy Lyons 

1:50 Arcanears (nap) 

2:20 Stanhope (nb) 

2:50 Thaleeq 

3:20 War Hero 

3:50 Meishar 

4:20 Dalvey 

Next best 

1:50 Mowgli 

2:20 Eglish 

2:50 Business 

3:20 The Bog Bank 

3:50 Uncle Henry 

4:20 Raamez

More in this section

Jack Kennedy claims first Cork Grand National on Braeside; Emmet Mullins lands treble Jack Kennedy claims first Cork Grand National on Braeside; Emmet Mullins lands treble
When Rachael Blackmore gave the single, smooth Envoi Allen upped a gear When Rachael Blackmore gave the single, smooth Envoi Allen upped a gear
Ladbrokes Festival of Racing - Day Two - Down Royal Frodon holds off Galvin to win thrilling Champion Chase
Horse racing tips: Arcanears set for quick follow-up at Laytown

Colin Keane ends season on a high with record-extending 141st winner

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up