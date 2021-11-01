Horse racing tips: Arcanears set for quick follow-up at Laytown

The return to six furlongs should suit the selection. Eglish looks an obvious danger, coming here on the back of a fine run in defeat at Dundalk.
Thaleeq deserves a change of luck and can get it in race three, the Pride Of Place Maiden. Dermot Weld’s gelding has shown promise on more than one occasion, perhaps most notably this season when touched off in a Curragh maiden, and on his next outing, when a close third in a Dundalk maiden. Both of those efforts were over today’s trip and, this not being the strongest of races, he should take some beating.
1:50 Arcanears (nap)
2:20 Stanhope (nb)
2:50 Thaleeq
3:20 War Hero
3:50 Meishar
4:20 Dalvey
1:50 Mowgli
2:20 Eglish
2:50 Business
3:20 The Bog Bank
3:50 Uncle Henry
4:20 Raamez