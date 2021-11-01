Horse racing tips: Arcanears set for quick follow-up at Laytown

Arcanears, who was a winner on Friday night at Dundalk, can make a quick follow-up in the Tote Ten To Follow Handicap, the first race on this afternoon’s six-race card in the beach at Laytown.

Michael Halford’s six-year-old signalled a return to winning ways was not far away when beaten just four lengths behind Avagardner in a competitive handicap at the Curragh on his penultimate start and duly stepped up on that with a return to his favoured all-weather surface.