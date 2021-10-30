Weekend tips: Minella Indo hard to beat at Down Royal; Screaming Colours can take Cork Grand National

His only win of last term came on his seasonal debut, but he kept his form particularly well throughout the season, including when runner-up to The Big Dog in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown, and when a close fifth in the Midlands National at Uttoxeter. The ten-year-old excels in testing ground and can make a winning start to this season.
Jeremys Jewel will take considerable beating in the Paddy Power Onside App Mares’ Maiden Hurdle if coping with the softest conditions she will have encountered. The most interesting of her rivals is Mainsanda, who looked smart in her two runs in bumpers, the second of which was the Grade 3 won by Grangee.
Tomorrow’s nap comes in Naas, where Navajo Warrior should get off the mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Aidan O’Brien’s colt made his debut less than a fortnight ago and ran a race full of promise to take third place behind stablemate Sussex and the useful Comfort Zone. He won’t need to improve too much to be a leading player this time and, with plenty more expected, he can take this opportunity.
The Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Birdcatcher Premier Nursery is as competitive as ever, but conditions will help bring out the best in Thunder Eclipse and he can land this nice prize for Fozzy Stack and Chris Hayes.
1:05 Fil Dor
1:40 Mighty Potter (nap)
2:15 Eskylane (nb)
2:50 Minella Indo
3:25 Envoi Allen
4:00 Weststreet
4:35 American Mike
1:05 Sea Sessions
1:40 Onlyhuman
2:15 Gua Du Large
2:50 Frodon
3:25 Vado Forte
4:00 Clondaw Secret
4:35 Royal Romeo
12:30 Inishmot Prince
1:00 Thunder Eclipse
1:35 Gegenpressing
2:10 Navajo Warrior (nap)
2:45 Wuqood
3:15 The Blue Brilliant
3:45 Coltor
4:15 Rosmana
12:30 Carlton Banks
1:00 King Of Bavaria
1:35 Mi Esperanza
2:10 Bridgehead
2:45 Dance Jupiter
3:15 Camorra
3:45 Powerful Aggie
4:15 Loingseoir
12:40 Crowns Major
1:15 Jeremys Jewel (nb)
1:50 Ballywilliam Boy
2:25 Run Wild Fred
3:00 Screaming Colours
3:30 Perry Owens
4:05 Agritime
12:40 Mosala
1:15 Manisanda
1:50 The Getaway Star
2:25 Politesse
3:00 Mister Fogpatches
3:30 Romella
4:05 Reine Machine