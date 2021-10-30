Talking Horses: Now’s the right time to catch Cyrname

The jumps season goes up a notch this weekend with the return of several leading lights, most notably Gold Cup hero Minella Indo.

Down Royal is the starting point on the road back to Cheltenham for Henry De Bromhead’s charge and it will be a surprise if he fails to get the better of King George winner Frodon in the Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Chase.

The pair were separated by 34 lengths in the Gold Cup and, while Frodon should get a good deal closer today, it’s hard to find a reason why the tables will be turned.

The Champion Chase is one of 10 races broadcast by ITV4 today with the bulk of the action coming from Wetherby, where the feature is the Grade Two bet365 Charlie Hall Chase.

This race revolves around the talented but unreliable Cyrname. If he rocks up in top form he won’t be beaten but his record has been more out than in since his famous defeat of Altior in November 2019.

However, he was somewhere close to his best when winning this race last year and goes well when really fresh so this is probably the safest time of the season to trust him.

Cyrname’s victory over Altior came on the back of a wind op, a procedure that was repeated over the summer after his bitterly disappointing effort in the Ascot Chase in last February was blamed on a breathing issue.

If that has worked the oracle, he should have too much class for today’s opposition.

Like Cyrname, Paisley Park is on something of a retrieval mission today after he was pulled up at Aintree on his final start last season.

The 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle hero is clearly not quite the irresistible force of old but, the Aintree disappointment aside, he still performed to a high level last season, beating Thyme Hill to win the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot before running creditably when third to Flooring Porter in the Stayers’ Hurdle.

If he can perform close to that level in the bet365 Hurdle today, he should be hard to beat, though Irish raider Run For Oscar looks an intriguing contender in a fascinating Grade Two.

The bet365 Mares’ Hurdle looks a wide-open renewal but a chance is taken with Alan King’s Her Indoors.

Having finished third in a Flat race at Nottingham earlier this month, Alan King’s filly should have a fitness edge on today’s rivals and that might prove decisive come the business end of proceedings.

Elsewhere at Wetherby, Sizing At Midnight makes each-way appeal in the opener, the bet365 Handicap Chase, while similar sentiments apply to Bourbon Beauty in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle.

Today’s Ascot card looks seriously tough but Betfair Hurdle hero Soaring Glory makes plenty appeal in the Bateaux London Handicap Hurdle.

Jonjo O’Neill’s charge didn’t fire in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle when a distant fourth to Appreciate It but he’s better than that and may be able to prove that today.

Paul Nicholls has always viewed Solo as a chaser in the making and it’ll be interesting to see how the one-time leading Triumph Hurdle fancy copes with the bigger obstacles in the Ascot Underwriting Chase. It’s a hot race so if Solo can win here, it bodes well for his prospects.

Elsewhere at Ascot, One For Rosie can maintain her unbeaten record for Kim Bailey by winning the Byrne Group Handicap Chase while Johnbb can get the better of top-weight Vinndication in the Grade Three Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

Selections

Wetherby 1.20: Sizing At Midnight (Each-way)

Ascot 1.35: Solo

Wetherby 1.55: Her Indoors

Ascot 2.10: Soaring Glory (NB)

Wetherby 2.30: Paisley Park

Ascot 2.45: One For Rosie

Down Royal 2.50: Minella Indo (Nap)

Wetherby 3.05: Cyrname

Ascot 3.20: Johnbb

Wetherby 3.40: Bourbon Beauty (Each-way)