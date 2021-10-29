Zanahiyr sets up clash with Honeysuckle after Down Royal victory

Zanahiyr earned himself a clash with reigning champion hurdler Honeysuckle in the Grade 1 Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse on November 28 when making an impressive return to action in the Grade 2 WKD Hurdle in Down Royal.

Highlight of a Friday treble for Gordon Elliott, the four-year-old dictated the pace under Jack Kennedy and when challenging market rival Cask Mate fluffed the second last, 8/13 favourite Zanahiyr soon forged clear and, staying on strongly, drew eight lengths clear of his older rival, to whom he was conceding 5lb.

“He has grown a lot and will jump fences in time, but he’ll stay hurdling this season,” explained Elliott, “Jack said he was trying to wind it up the whole way. He stays really well and will step-up in trip. I’d say the Hatton’s Grace is the obvious race for him now.”

Elliott’s treble had been initiated when 1/9 shot Hollow Games, like Zanahiyr, in the colours of Bective Stud, retained his unbeaten record with a straight-forward performance under Davy Russell in the Irish Stallion Farms Maiden Hurdle, a race his trainer has now won six times in the last seven years.

Described by his trainer as “a nice horse, a big galloper, a real chaser”, Hollow Games is likely to drop in trip next time, in the Grade 3 Monksfield Novice Hurdle in Navan (on November 21).

The Elliott treble was completed when well-touted newcomer The Mediator (Jamie Codd), a four-year-old Maxios gelding, justified 1/3 favouritism in impressive style in the bumper, prompting Elliott to suggest, “He’s a nice horse, one for the future.”

Impervious retained her untarnished record and provided trainer Colm Murphy with a welcome graded success when landing the Grade 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Hurdle.

Ridden by Brian Hayes, the 7/2 shot recovered from a mistake at the second last before drawing clear to beat longshot Sit Down Lucy by five lengths.

“She has stamina and plenty of pace, the right ingredients to climb the ladder,” said Murphy.

“We’ll probably wait with her now until Christmas, with an eye on the mares novice in Cheltenham.”