Colm Greaves: Top 10 chasers to follow this National Hunt season

It’s National Hunt ‘10 to follow’ time again — let’s start with the chasers.

(Memo to self: Not just 10 from Willie Mullins. That’d be too lazy, too easy. Spread it out a bit, go wide and deep!)

Chantry House: 7-year-old, Nicky Henderson. Form: 13111, Official Rating 162

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old has won four of his five starts over fences last season following a solid career in novice hurdling.

The blemish came when he tanked at the Cheltenham December meeting, but trainer Nicky Henderson put that down to the newly fashionable equine back complaint — ‘kissing spines.’

He was flawless after corrective surgery and his subsequent victories included the Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Festival and the three-mile Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree, normally two good indicators of strong future potential.

Chantry House and Nico de Boinville. Picture: Healy Racing

His Aintree win suggests the Gold Cup distance will not be problematic and he has the profile of a very talented — and improving — staying chaser.

Recommended ante-post bet: Gold Cup, 14-1

My Drogo: 6, Dan Skelton, 31111, OR 150 (Hurdles)

The owners of My Drogo (the Kelvin-Hughes family) normally send their better jumping prospects to Nicky Henderson but maybe it will be Dan Skelton that will bring them an elusive Gold Cup.

Skelton has been careful with this very promising young gelding, even giving the Cheltenham Festival a swerve last March to avoid any risk of over exertion this early in his career.

He did win the Grade One over two and a half miles at Aintree in April and proved himself to be Britain’s only novice hurdler close to his Irish peer group.

A racing programme that probably leads to the Marsh Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham will begin soon.

Marsh Novices Chase, 8-1

Fiddlerontheroof: 7, Joe Tizzard, 22223, OR 148

Another seven-year-old, Fiddlerontheroof has a similar profile to Chantry House but not quite the same ability.

File photo of Robbie Power on board Fiddlerontheroof. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

His season lies betwixt high-class graded races and between weight-carrying challenges in prestigious handicap chases.

Joe Tizzard, soon to take over the training duties from his father Colin at their Dorset base, will be hoping to continue the momentum set by his old man with horses such as Cue Card, Native River, and Thistlecrack.

Durable and robust, Fiddlerontheroof ran in seven novice chases last season, was placed in all of them including a second to Monkfish at Cheltenham and third to Chantry House at Aintree.

Tizzard has a clear goal in mind. “We have the Ladbrokes Trophy as a target. He will win a decent pot this year, there is no doubt about that at all in my mind.”

Ladbrokes Trophy: 12-1

Energumene: 7, Willie Mullins, 111111, OR 163

The two-mile chase championship division should be seriously tasty this season with many big machines preparing for battle.

Hopefully the connections of Shishkin, Energumene, Chacun Pour Soi, and Put The Kettle On won’t spend the winter avoiding each before the title fight at Cheltenham.

Shishkin is a short price ante-post favourite for the Champion Chase and Nicky Henderson is hoping that he has already found a champion to succeed Sprinter Sacre and the recently-retired Altior.

“He has done incredibly well over the summer,” he reports, “and strengthened up immeasurably.”

But the unbeaten Shishkin has yet to cross swords with the brilliant Energumene who looks like he could be out of the ordinary.

He won four chases last season without breaking a sweat and may have a generational touch of greatness.

Champion Chase: 5-1

Latest Exhibition: 8, Paul Nolan, 12224, OR 153

Latest Exhibition is a likeable horse, game, robust, and durable and finishes in the first two so often that his form reads like a roadie doing a soundcheck at the Marquee.

His nemesis, Monkfish, is out for the year, but his absence still hasn’t brought too much clarity to Paul Nolan who is thinking of sending him back to hurdling.

File photo of Latest Exhibition and jockey Bryan Cooper. Picture: PA Wire.

“The chase division seems to be very, very strong and even with Monkfish out, it does look stronger in depth than the Stayers’ Hurdle division so that’s a decision that we have to make with the owners,” Nolan said recently.

Latest Exhibition suffered a leg infection on his summer holidays which will delay his comeback until Christmas but could yet be a candidate for place money in the Gold Cup and has the stamina to emerge as a viable Grand National candidate if kept to fences.

Aintree Grand National: 33-1

Appreciate It: 7, Willie Mullins, 1121111, OR 153 (Hurdles)

The pattern in the novice chasing divisions at this time of year is always crystal clear.

That is, apart from knowing which of last year’s hurdlers will be sent over fences. And what distance they will be campaigned over. And what programme will be laid out for them. What is truly clear is that if Appreciate It is sent two-mile chasing, he will be incredibly difficult to beat.

Owned by the Masterson family of Achill Island, he tanked home by in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival, beating the very solid Ballyadam by 24 lengths in a hack canter.

He looks jet-propelled and could develop into an incredibly exciting novice chaser at whatever distance is chosen.

Arkle Chase 3-1

Vanillier: 6, Gavin Cromwell, 12014, OR 150 (Hurdles)

Vanillier is the third of last March’s Cheltenham Grade One novice hurdle winners likely to go chasing. He won the three-mile Albert Bartlett by 11 lengths, but unlike Appreciate It and Bob Olinger, he is slightly inconsistent.

Vanillier and Mark Walsh won at Cheltenham for owner Helen Keaveney and trainer Gavin Cromwell. Picture: Healy Racing

He preceded his Cheltenham win with very poor trial run at the Dublin Racing Festival but Gavin Cromwell never lost faith in his horse and is convinced that his future lies as a long-distance chaser.

Vanillier likes the Cheltenham track, the likely ground, and the time of year, so he looks a competitive proposition for the big three-mile novice chases.

Festival Novices’ Chase: 14-1

Low Lie The Fields: 7, Henry De Bromhead, 61142, OR 116 (Hurdles)

The future of Henry De Bromhead’s Low Lie The Fields should be over fences.

He is closely related to top-class chasers Galvin and Holywell so jumping is prominent in the gene pool. Following a quiet start over hurdles last season he eventually came good at Limerick’s Christmas meeting, beating Shar Whats Therush readily on heavy going.

He followed up with another win at Punchestown in January and finished his season at the same track when second in a big field handicap at the April festival.

He improved by a whopping 20lbs last spring and with further improvement should make his mark in staying novice or handicap chases, particularly on soft or heavy ground.

No known target yet

Farinet: 6, Venetia Williams, 43231, OR 134.

Venetia Williams has a true knack with staying handicap chasers and Farinet could be another success story from her production line. Bought battle-hardened from France for €52k last summer, Farinet has been nourished carefully by Williams since, running only twice in novice handicap chases.

Trainer Venetia Williams. Picture: Mike Egerton

In the second of these he won a listed race at Sandown over two and a half miles, despite a serious blunder at the first fence. The six-year-old grey gelding gamely overhauled Up The Straight after looking held at the last and won going away, earning a nine-pound hike in the process.

Farinet should make his mark in handicap chases this winter over two and a half miles and further.

No known target yet

Elimay: 7, Willie Mullins, 22121, OR 155

Just as Venetia Williams is known for her skills in developing staying chasers, Willie Mullins is an acknowledged master in getting the best out of fillies and mares.

In fact, that’s just a lazy cliché as Mullins is a master with any type of animal and could probably train a beach donkey to win the Champion Bumper.

Elimay is a mare he will have high hopes for and should build on her impressive campaign last season when she won four from six over fences. She lost nothing in defeat to Allaho at Thurles and Colreevy at Cheltenham and should improve again this season.

A half sister to the brilliant if erratic hurdler, Goshen, she could be good enough to compete strongly in the better open chases but her most likely target being the Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Mares’ Chase, 9-2