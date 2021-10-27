Horse racing tips: Hermes Hill can build on debut promise at Dundalk

Hermes Hill can build on the promise of his recent debut by getting off the mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction Maiden, the third race on this afternoon’s card in Dundalk.

John McConnell’s colt started off in a maiden over seven furlongs at this track and despite racing freely for much of the trip, he stayed on well to hold third place behind two previously experienced and smart-looking sorts in Jack Rose and Navagio.

Given the way he went through that race, the drop back to six furlongs seems sure to suit the son of Ardad, and he has a favourable draw to work from.

The conditions of today’s race mean he is giving weight to all of his rivals, including the 80-rated Special Power and the promising El Magnfique, but with natural improvement from his debut, he should prove up to the task.

Special Power has had many chances and, while he has often looked a shade unlucky in his races, most obviously at Bellewstown, his form figures of 322222 must make frustrating reading for connections and supporters. He tries six furlongs for the first time, having run over five and five and a half furlongs in all outings to date, but he looks as though he should get the extra yards.

He is closely matched with El Magnifique on their previous outing, though the latter improved somewhat when runner-up to smart newcomer Pearle D’or on his next start and may be able to turn the tables today.

Andy Oliver has had far more success at Dundalk than any other track and he can add to his tally here by taking the first division of the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap with Magic Word.

The Excelebration filly made a most promising debut, when a close fifth behind Golden Twilight in a Curragh maiden in mid-August but was well beaten on her next two.

When she made her handicap debut 11 days ago, at Leopardstown, she ran a fine race to finish third to Lunar Power, a performance which was much more in line with the promise of her debut. She can take another step forward to get off the mark at the fifth time of asking.

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

3:30 Leadership Race

4:00 Just Let Go

4:30 Hermes Hill (nap)

5:00 Newfoundland

5:30 Epaulawn

6:00 Rosie Rock

6:30 Magic Word (nb)

7:00 Wojood

Next best

3:30 Sheila

4:00 Court Of Appeal

4:30 El Magnifique

5:00 Almanera

5:30 Caesar’s Comet

6:00 Shimla Rolann

6:30 Clew Bay

7:00 Shamiyan