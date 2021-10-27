Horse racing tips: Hermes Hill can build on debut promise at Dundalk

Andy Oliver has had far more success at Dundalk than any other track and he can add to his tally here by taking the first division of the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap with Magic Word.
The Excelebration filly made a most promising debut, when a close fifth behind Golden Twilight in a Curragh maiden in mid-August but was well beaten on her next two.
When she made her handicap debut 11 days ago, at Leopardstown, she ran a fine race to finish third to Lunar Power, a performance which was much more in line with the promise of her debut. She can take another step forward to get off the mark at the fifth time of asking.
3:30 Leadership Race
4:00 Just Let Go
4:30 Hermes Hill (nap)
5:00 Newfoundland
5:30 Epaulawn
6:00 Rosie Rock
6:30 Magic Word (nb)
7:00 Wojood
3:30 Sheila
4:00 Court Of Appeal
4:30 El Magnifique
5:00 Almanera
5:30 Caesar’s Comet
6:00 Shimla Rolann
6:30 Clew Bay
7:00 Shamiyan