Kevin Manning suffers broken collarbone in Galway fall

Manning, 54, has had a successful season – winning the 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes on Poetic Flare for his father-in-law Jim Bolger
Manning, 54, has had a successful season – winning the 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes (above) on Poetic Flare for his father-in-law Jim Bolger. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 19:54
Keith Hamer

Kevin Manning faces a spell on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone in a fall at Galway.

The veteran Flat jockey suffered his injury when his mount Dublin Journal slipped up after a furlong in the Galway Handicap on Monday.

“He’s broken his collarbone – but it’s a straight-forward break, so it shouldn’t be too long,” said his agent Kevin O’Ryan.

“Thankfully, everything else is OK.” 

Manning, 54, has had a successful season – winning the 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes on Poetic Flare for his father-in-law Jim Bolger.

