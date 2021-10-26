Curragh tips: Lunar Display can make a winning debut on the Flat

The early races are replete with newcomers which are likely types and the standard of those with form does not set the bar too high
Lunar Display and JJ Slevin clear the final hurdle to win for trainer Joseph O'Brien at Wexford on Sunday. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 06:30
Tommy Lyons

After four days of double meetings, the Curragh is the sole baton-carrier today and, while it’s a reasonable meeting, it doesn’t have too many appealing betting opportunities. The early races are replete with newcomers which are likely types and the standard of those with form does not set the bar too high.

Much later on the card, in the Horseware Student Derby, Lunar Display can make a winning debut on the Flat. Winner of a Leopardstown bumper and twice over hurdles, the most recent of which was just two days ago at Wexford, Joseph O’Brien’s mare copes well with testing ground, should have no trouble with the mile-and-a-half trip, and can prove a cut above her rivals.

Neverushacon was once a considerably superior sort over obstacles and has two wins on the Flat to add to his seven over obstacles. He is respected but is now ten years old, hasn’t run in six months and will need to be very forward to compete with the race-fit and improving rival.

Micro Manage will likely be a leading fancy for the Paddy Power Amateur Riders’ Derby but Raise You is an interesting rival and worth taking a chance with. While to date the gelding hasn’t been tried beyond ten furlongs, his dam, Hikari, won her maiden over 11 and a half furlongs and the selection is a half-brother to a Golden Horn mare, Lady G, who shed her maiden status over today’s trip.

John Gleeson, whose father, Brian, bred the dam of Raise You, has made a bright start to his career as a jockey and he looks a good fit for this gelding. Micro Manage may be hard to beat, but Raise You is officially 1lb superior and with Gleeson’s seven-pound claim brought into the equation is 8lb well-in relative to that rival. If he stays the trip, he will go very close.

CURRAGH 

Tommy Lyons 

12:40 Toy 

1:10 Witch Of The Wood 

1:45 Purple Dawn 

2:20 Raise You 

2:55 Gudrid 

3:30 L’Un Deux Trois 

4:05 Gegenpressing 

4:40 Lunar Display (nap) 

Next best 

12:40 Ha Ha Ha 

1:10 New York City 

1:45 Shaky Operator 

2:20 Micro Manage 

2:55 Sign From Above 

3:30 Crassus 

4:05 Clara’s Approach 

4:40 Neverushacon

