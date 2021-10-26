Curragh tips: Lunar Display can make a winning debut on the Flat

John Gleeson, whose father, Brian, bred the dam of Raise You, has made a bright start to his career as a jockey and he looks a good fit for this gelding. Micro Manage may be hard to beat, but Raise You is officially 1lb superior and with Gleeson’s seven-pound claim brought into the equation is 8lb well-in relative to that rival. If he stays the trip, he will go very close.
12:40 Toy
1:10 Witch Of The Wood
1:45 Purple Dawn
2:20 Raise You
2:55 Gudrid
3:30 L’Un Deux Trois
4:05 Gegenpressing
4:40 Lunar Display (nap)
12:40 Ha Ha Ha
1:10 New York City
1:45 Shaky Operator
2:20 Micro Manage
2:55 Sign From Above
3:30 Crassus
4:05 Clara’s Approach
4:40 Neverushacon