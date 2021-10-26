Curragh tips: Lunar Display can make a winning debut on the Flat

After four days of double meetings, the Curragh is the sole baton-carrier today and, while it’s a reasonable meeting, it doesn’t have too many appealing betting opportunities. The early races are replete with newcomers which are likely types and the standard of those with form does not set the bar too high.

Much later on the card, in the Horseware Student Derby, Lunar Display can make a winning debut on the Flat. Winner of a Leopardstown bumper and twice over hurdles, the most recent of which was just two days ago at Wexford, Joseph O’Brien’s mare copes well with testing ground, should have no trouble with the mile-and-a-half trip, and can prove a cut above her rivals.