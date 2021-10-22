Friday's racing: The Highway Rat justifies supplementary entry fee

Supplemented for €5,000 on Monday, The Highway Rat repaid Andy Oliver’s confidence when landing the Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Pat Smullen Mercury Stakes in Dundalk this evening.

Another significant sprint winner for Ronan Whelan, the Dandy Man colt broke smartly, was always close to the pace and produced plenty in the closing stages to see off May Sonic, best of the three British challengers, with 66/1 shot Strong Johnson producing a career best in third.

An 18/5 winner, The Highway Rat was recording his fourth win on the polytrack, to the delight of his trainer-breeder, who commented, “It’s a nice way to cap the season with him.

“He’s more settled and improving, so we should have a nice horse next year.”

Apprentice Jake Coen, savoured his first double, bringing his career tally to five (four in the last week), initiated on Sunset Nova, for his uncle Andy Slattery, in the first division of the six-furlong 45-65 handicap and completed when Kieran Cotter’s 5/2 favourite and Birdcatcher-bound top-weight Rhythm Of Zain made it three wins from his last four starts in the five-furlong nursery.

Similarly, trainer James McAuley recorded his first double, with stable debutante Hightown Heights (Sam Ewing), beating stable-companion and odds-on favourite Sister Lola in the opening claimer, and the Shane Foley-ridden Beleaguerment, conqueror of favourite Eglish, by a head, in a division of the six-furlong 45-65 handicap

Earlier, in Sligo, Mark Wash delivered a double for owner J P McManus, on the Willie Mullins-trained odds-on favourite Ciel De Neige in the Join Racing TV Now Hurdle and Martin Brassil’s A Different World in a division of the (80-95) Visit racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle.

Supporters of 140-rated, 4/7 shot Ciel De Neige had a few anxious moments before Walsh switched him to challenge at the last before mastering I A Connect and Authorized Art.

Walsh commented, “There was a bit of traffic, but he quickened up well when he got out and I was always happy that I’d pick them up on the run-in.”