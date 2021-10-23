Weekend racing tips: Perfect Thunder can storm home in fillies maiden

Leopardstown’s highlight is the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes, which has attracted a very strong field resulting in a wide-open contest
Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 00:05
Tommy Lyons

Day two of four consecutive days of double meetings in Ireland. Leopardstown’s highlight is the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes, which has attracted a very strong field resulting in a wide-open contest, but the nap comes much earlier on the card, in the shape of Perfect Thunder in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden which gets proceedings underway at the Dublin track.

Joseph O’Brien’s filly made her debut at Punchestown and had her rivals beaten all ends up until swerving violently left and forfeiting considerable ground in the straight. When her rider got her back on an even keel, she ran on strongly once more and finished fifth, beaten just a length and a half in all.

Quite clearly, she was superior to her rivals on the day and with the form having been franked by fourth-placed Tartan Skirt and sixth-placed Torn, she looks considerably above average. As this is a Leopardstown maiden, one can expect some stiff competition from the debutants, and Zasha, Sierra Nevada and Georgeta look likely to attract support.

Joseph O’Brien can also take the second race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, with Sir Antonino. This 300,000 guineas yearling made his debut last month and ran a fine race to take second place behind New Energy, with the 85-rated Barud a well-beaten third. With improvement expected, he can get off the mark this time.

The Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes is a terrific renewal with a case to be made of most of them, including Boundless Ocean, French Claim, Good Heavens and Duke De Sessa. But marginal preference is for Piz Badile, who made a winning debut more than three months ago, in Killarney.

Well-touted that day, Donnacha O’Brien’s runner moved well through the race, was a little green when initially put under pressure, but showed a great attitude to make a winning start. With Buckaroo well beaten in third place, it looked good form, and he can give it a further boost.

Boundless Ocean made his debut just nine days ago, when beaten in a maiden, was an unlucky loser in a Group 3 just two days later and is being turned out again quite quickly. He has obvious claims, though French Claim was deeply impressive winning a Listowel maiden despite missing the kick and he must also be respected.

In Galway, Rachael Blackmore makes her comeback aboard Balko Des Flos, which she got the better of when winning the Aintree National aboard Minella Times. It will be great to see her back, but this is a fiercely competitive race and Coventry makes each-way appeal at double-figure odds.

GALWAY (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

1:20 Iberique Du Seuil

1:52 Choice Of Words

2:27 Call The Tune

3:02 Colonel Mustard

3:37 Coventry

4:10 Stolen Moment

4:45 Flemen’s Tipple

Next best

1:20 White Pepper

1:52 Sam’s Choice

2:27 Robinnia

3:02 Gamin Original

3:37 Elwood

4:10 Glenquin Castle

4:45 Noble Birth

LEOPARDSTOWN (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

1:40 Perfect Thunder (nap)

2:15 Sir Antonino (nb)

2:50 Nectarine

3:25 Masen

4:00 Young Angel

4:35 Rosmana

5:10 Piz Badile

5:40 Takeachancejimmy

Next best

1:40 Sierra Nevada

2:15 Highland King

2:50 Nectaris

3:25 Snapraeterea

4:00 Coins Cross

4:35 Bucky Larson

5:10 French Claim

5:40 Overheer

GALWAY (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

1:10 Jumping Jet (nb)

1:42 The Bosses Oscar

2:17 The Dabbler

2:52 Pairc Na Ngael

3:27 Donacheady Gale

4:02 Favori De Champdou

4:37 Endlessly

5:10 See A Stride

Next best

1:10 Coole Og

1:42 Sixshooter

2:17 Tesseract

2:52 Hilltop Supreme

3:27 Perfect Attitude

4:02 Barbary Master

4:37 Big King

5:10 The Model Kingdom

WEXFORD (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

1:25 Fancy A Cosmo

2:00 Queen’s Brook

2:35 Mr Fred Rogers

3:10 Birdie Blitz

3:45 Fire Attack (nap)

4:20 Bold Emperor

4:55 Kicking Princess

Next best

1:25 Chiricahua

2:00 Say Goodbye

2:35 L’impertinent

3:10 Spancil Hill

3:45 Auckland

4:20 Golden Jewel

4:55 Scarlet Witch

