Thurles report: Ballyshannon Rose continues to bloom

Arguably the most exciting performance on Thursday's card in Thurles came in the opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase, won by Ballyshannon Rose. Trained by Paul Fahey, she progressed rapidly through last season, winning four times and bringing her hurdling rating from 87 to 139.

A mare of considerable size, she seemed likely to be better over fences if able to return in similar form, and that was just the case as she took a cut at her fences, and readily saw off the opposition to make this winning start over fences. This race should prove to be the start of another productive season for the eight-year-old, which her trainer describes as “very exciting.”

“She’s improved from early last year,” said Fahey. “All ye lads were sort of saying that she wants heavy ground, but the reason she won last year was because the ground was only heavy, it wasn’t that she wants heavy. I never said she wants really heavy ground, but she’s able to go through it.

“Donie (McInerney, winning rider) said the plan wasn’t to make as much use of her, but she was fresh from the field this year and she just dragged him there and what could he do but go with her.

“We’ll see what we’ll do with her next. The mares’ novice chase series is good but some of them might be too short for her, but there’s the Florida Pearl at Punchestown, which is two miles six, and then hopefully on to Christmas. We think we’ll be able to step her up in grade because of the way she was able to do it there today. ”

Jack Foley continues to impress and gave another polished display aboard classy dual-purpose performer Stratum in the featured He’llberemembered Hurdle. Riding for Willie Mullins, for whom he had already ridden 12 times and had three winners, Foley tracked the pace most of the way before sending his mount on in the closing stages. He pulled clear to beat Doctor Duffy, who made a promising reappearance, by a wide margin.

Said Foley: “It was a nice performance. He was obviously the best horse in the race, and he did it well. He was a high-class horse on the Flat, and it was a nice opportunity for him to get his head in front again over hurdles. He winged the last and galloped out to the line.

“That’s my fourth winner for Willie. He’s very good with opportunities for me, and everyone in the yard is brilliant. Ruby and David Casey are always looking out for me, and Paul Townend is very good for advice.”

The teenage Bellgrove notched up the seventh win of his career by taking the thurlesraces.ie Handicap Chase for Pat Cloke and JJ Slevin. As the race progressed, he and Go Battle left the rest behind, and the 13-year-old stayed on strongly to see off that rival quite comfortably.

The Edmond Kent-trained Lighthouse Lady made an overdue breakthrough in the Thurles Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. When Princess Sophia departed early and brought down Powerful Out, the raced looked at the mercy of Hollymount, but Lighthouse Lady was prominent throughout and dug deep for Gary Noonan’s urgings to see off the favourite, with newcomer Choral Work flying home to snatch second place, half a length behind the winner.

Of the winner, who was having her 31st outing under all codes but just fifth over hurdles, Kent said: “She runs a bit in and out, but she has loads of ability and it’s just about getting that bit of luck with her. She jumped out in front and enjoyed herself today. I knew there was a race in her, and there’s probably another one.”

Downthecellar was all the rage for the Leugh Handicap Hurdle, but the odds-on chance found one too good in the shape of Ellaat, ridden by Jody McGarvey for Noel Kelly. The pair pulled a proverbial mile clear of the remainder, but it was Ellaat who found that little extra close home to secure a first National Hunt success to add to his two on the Flat.

Gowran trainer Jimmy Barcoe has saddled as many winners this month as he did last season, and Influential Lady became responsible for two thirds of October’s three successes when winning the Premier County Mares’ Handicap Hurdle under a confident ride by Cathal Landers. After racing the inside line most of the way, Landers switched his mount wide on the turn for home and when he asked her to pick up, she did so in fine style. On this evidence, she will be hard to beat when bidding to complete her hat-trick.

Bubbles In May, trained and bred by John Cahill, ran out an easy winner of the Munster Bumper. The seven-year-old has been with three trainers and this was only her fifth outing, but Cahill seems to have found the key to her as she travelled nicely on the front end and when the challengers threatened to get to her, Michael O’Sullivan sent her on again and she quickly put matters to bed. This was much more in keeping with the promise of her debut, in August of last year for Emmet Mullins, when she finished runner-up to Mars Harper and a place in front of Jesse Evans.