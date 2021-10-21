Thurles tips: Brave Way can make a winning start over fences in opener

Thurles plays host to today’s action and Brave Way can make a winning start over fences in the opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase.

Henry De Bromhead’s runner was a winner of her only outing in a point to point and followed up by winning a Kilbeggan maiden hurdle on her first start inside the rails. She went from there to the Grade 3 for mares at Down Royal and finished a fine third, beaten less than two lengths behind Skyace.

Her next two outings of last season didn’t go to plan, but she returned with a somewhat promising effort at the Listowel festival, and now has her focus switched to chasing. That Listowel outing should have brought her forward significantly and she can take this at the expense of Ballyshannon Rose.

The latter improved rapidly through last season, starting on a mark of 87 and ending with a rating of 129. On her final start of the season, she contested the Grade 3 won by Darrens Hope and had one of today’s rivals, The Sliding Rock, behind on that occasion. If there is one concern for her today it is that the ground may be a touch too quick for her, but otherwise her claims are obvious.

Stratum has plenty in his favour in the He’llberemembered Hurdle and, while he wasn’t at the top of his game on his last couple of outings on the Flat, he should prove hard to beat today.

A high-class dual-purpose performer, he has a rating of 142 over jumps and yet he receives weight from all of his rivals today, only one of which has a higher rating. Jack Foley, who claims five pounds, has already ridden three winners from just 12 rides for trainer Willie Mullins and can enhance that record today.

Hollymount can get her jumping career off to the perfect start in the Thurles Maiden Hurdle. Winner of a Carlisle bumper on her only outing for Stuart Crawford, she joined Gordon Elliott prior to her second start and was pitched in quite deep for the Grade 2 mares’ bumper at Leopardstown. Well beaten but not disgraced that day, she finished behind the same winner, Grangee, in a Grade 3 bumper at the Punchestown festival.

Back in calmer waters for this change of focus, she can take this at the expense of Princess Sophia, who was no match for the exciting Pink In The Park on her most recent outing, but even that effort should be good enough to ensure a bold bid here.