Navan report: November Handicap next as Jesse Evans opens account on Flat

The Noel Meade-trained hot-pot Jesse Evans opened his account on the Flat, at the fourth attempt, in the Flower Hill Maiden in Navan Wednesday.

Narrowly beaten in the same race last year and an accomplished hurdler, with a mark of 140, the five-year-old was backed into 1/3 favouritism and, confidently handled by Colin Keane, he travelled sweetly before coming through to take command and, driven out by Keane (riding his 135th winner of the season), stayed on to beat 33/1 Ardla by two lengths, with Drop The Anchor an eye-catching third.

“He doesn’t do much when he gets to the front and would be better with a strong gallop to run at,”explained Meade. “He’ll probably run in the Naas November Handicap Now (October 31) and the big (€80,000) handicap hurdle in Fairyhouse at the end of November is another possibility.”

Billy Lee registered a 48/1 double, on Ken Condon’s Cleveleys in one of the sprint handicaps, and Elanora, a ninth winner of the campaign forMichael Grassick, in the NavanRacecourse.ie Maiden.

Joint top-weight Cleveleys, a winner in England for Michael Dods and having his third run for Condon, got up on the line to deny brave front-runner Drummond Warrior (40/1) in the Arkle Bar Handicap.

In contrast, Lee bossed it on Elanora in the five-furlong maiden, making all to justify 15/8 favouritism and open her account at the eleventh attempt, beating Mickey The Steel and Notoriously Risky.

“I can’t understand why it has taken her so long to win – it was long overdue,” admitted Grassick. “She has always shown plenty at home – I even ran her in the Moyglare last year. So it has been a long wait with her. I’d say the headgear (first-time blinkers) sharpened her up. She seems to be well enough handicapped – we’ll see next year.”

Curragh-based Takashi Kodama savoured his first training success since August 2017 when Tosen Wish, promising on his recent debut at this track, landed the two-year-old median auction maiden under Ronan Whelan, digging deep to get the better of Meo Soul by a neck.

“He’s small, but has a good heart,” stated Kodama, “I have trained for 15 years and have thought about giving it up a few times. But, every time, I decide to give it one more year.”

Third to Half Nutz in Naas on Sunday, Huddle Up (3/1 favourite) made a quick reappearance to land the five-furlong Blackcastle Handicap for Willie McCreery and Nathan Crosse (who picked-up a seven-day whip ban), pipping gallant top-weight Pretty Boy Floyd with Mi Esperanza a close third.

“He’s in the Sales next week, but I doubt if we’ll sell him now,” said McCreery,” I think he’ll be a lovely horse next year, with some ease in the ground.”

Fozzy Stack will consider running Pita Pinta again at Galway on Monday, with a hurdling career, perhaps, further down the road, following her gutsy, 20/1 win in the Like Navan On Facebook Handicap.

Ridden by Chris Hayes, the lightly-raced Sir Percy filly stayed on dourly to master front-runner Hell Bent before forging clear to triumph by more than three lengths. “She stays well, and likes that soft ground,” stated Stack.