There is an eight-race Flat card this afternoon at Navan and Life In Colour can take the opener, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden, for Willie McCreery and Rory Cleary.

The filly made her debut over today’s course and distance and didn’t do her cause much good by being slow from stalls. However, she latched on to the back of the field travelling well for much of the journey and didn’t have the best of luck in running in the latter part of the race.

Her jockey was quite kind to her in the closing stages and yet she still managed to pick up some places to finish seventh, beaten little more than seven lengths behind Heart To Heart. One of today’s rivals, Tosen Wish, was a couple of places in front of her and was also somewhat eye-catching, but the selection was much more so, and significant improvement can be expected.

She is just preferred to Neo Soul, whose sequence thus far is leading towards a victory. Fourth on debut, third next time, and runner-up last time, he was quite well beaten on each occasion and while he looks capable of winning an ordinary maiden, he may find one too good for him once more. Past Time has some decent form in the book but is taking a significant drop in trip.

Useful hurdler Jesse Evans can get off the mark on the Flat by taking the Flower Hill Maiden for Noel Meade and Colin Keane. Winner of a bumper and twice over hurdles, he has run on the level three times and finished runner-up on two of those occasions, including last time out when touched off by Rekero.

To be fair, he went down fighting on that latest occasion and there is every reason to believe he can improve from that effort.

He faces some other smart hurdlers having a taste of life on the level but has a fitness advantage over most of them and can use this opportunity to add to Colin Keane’s record-setting tally.