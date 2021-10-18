Horse racing tips: Tall Story poised to finally get off the mark at Gowran Park

Tall Story has had a busy season, running 10 times, and on today’s unappealing card at Gowran Park, he has a decent opportunity to get off the mark. Joe Murphy’s horse contests the Extra Places Every Day At BetVictor Maidan and it doesn’t look the strongest of races.
On his most recent outing, in a handicap at Killarney, he was prominent throughout but just failed to get to Faithful Prince, the pair nicely clear of the remainder. That was on soft ground and he was quickly away and able to lead through the first furlong, though he was under pressure to hold his position around the tight track before finishing strongly to run the winner to a head.
The ground will be similarly testing this afternoon and the stiffer track should help the selection. If he can break as well as he did at Killarney, he should be able to make the most of his inside draw and, with the aid of cheekpieces for the first time, can belatedly get off the mark. Newcomer Lofoten won’t have to be a star to get heavily involved, while Monteria was backed at big prices on debut and ran a promising race to finish third in a modest Killarney maiden.
The card opens with a nursery and Lamprog can land the spoils for Ray Cody and Ben Coen. When last seen, in a nursery at Bellewstown, the filly finished third behind one of today’s rivals, Crypto Dream, but is 5lbs better off for the two lengths she was beaten. She was a little upset in the stalls that day and as a result she missed the kick. She also had the worst of the draw, in 15, and the first two home were drawn 1 and 2 respectively. This is a similar looking contest and with a little luck in running, she can get off the mark.
1:30 Lamprog (NB)
2:02 Simply Incredibe
2:37 Tall Story (Nap)
3:12 New Hill
3:47 Olivia Valere
4:22 Champagne Breath
4:55 Lady Leanora
5:25 Clear Quartz
1:30 Slamadoor
2:02 New York Angel
2:37 Monteria
3:12 Stellar Spirit
3:47 Wonder Spirit
4:22 Dunum
4:55 Lariat
5:25 Fennor Cross