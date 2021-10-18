Horse racing tips: Tall Story poised to finally get off the mark at Gowran Park

Tall Story has had a busy season, running 10 times, and on today’s unappealing card at Gowran Park, he has a decent opportunity to get off the mark. Joe Murphy’s horse contests the Extra Places Every Day At BetVictor Maidan and it doesn’t look the strongest of races.

On his most recent outing, in a handicap at Killarney, he was prominent throughout but just failed to get to Faithful Prince, the pair nicely clear of the remainder. That was on soft ground and he was quickly away and able to lead through the first furlong, though he was under pressure to hold his position around the tight track before finishing strongly to run the winner to a head.