Cork report: Poseidon opens chasing account to give Sean O'Keeffe a double

The Charles Byrnes-trained novice Poseidon opened his chasing account when landing the Grade B coopsuperstore.ie Handicap Chase in Cork, providing in-form rider Sean O’Keeffe with the second leg of a double, bringing his seasonal tally to 24.

A casualty in Listowel last time, Poseidon came through to lead soon after the third last fence and, a little untidy at the last, stayed on to hold Grange Walk by three and a half lengths.

“This was a nice pot to win with him after he was unlucky in Listowel,” commented Byrnes. “The handicapper gave him a chance and he’ll run in whatever two-mile chases pop-up — that looks his job. I think there’s one in Fairyhouse in a few weeks (a €40,000 race on November 27).”

O’Keeffe had started the day on a winning note, partnering Matty Tynan’s Chicago Time, pipped on his last two starts, to victory over Mahlers Dollar in the Connollys RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle.

A delighted Tynan said: “He’s been on the go for 15 months and this was a long time coming. I’d say we’ll give him a break and get him ready for the final of this series in Punchestown.”

In the absence of morning favourite Bleu Berry, just two contested the BetVictor Irish EF Novice Chase, chasing a prize of €9,735.

And Joseph O’Brien’s four-year-old Busselton, the 1-3 favourite, enjoyed a bloodless success, making all to slam sole rival Coach Carter by 42 lengths, to the delight of rider JJ Slevin, who stated: “He was having a good look around, but it was a good performance. He jumped well on the whole. He’s a stayer, so I made it a good, honest test.”

Trainer Roger McGrath and jockey Ian Power (without a winner since April) shared a 47-1 double thanks to the exploits of Sweet Street in the three-mile BetVictor Irish EBF Novice Hurdle and More Wine Lilly in the Fermoy Handicap Hurdle.

Relishing every yard of the trip, Sweet Street galloped on resolutely to see off Dedanann in the three-mile, prompting McGrath to explain: “The secret to her is that she needs a trip. She’s a home-bred mare and is owned by father-in-law John Motherway and seems to be improving a little every day.

“It was a pity that she missed out on black type in Limerick the last day, but we’ll have another shot at it.

“There’s a three-mile listed novice, against the geldings, back here in two weeks, or she might go for the Grade 3 mares’ race in Down Royal.”

The McGrath-Power double was completed when More Wine Lilly opened her account thanks to a similarly gutsy victory over 100-1 shot All The Chimneys in the 80-95 handicap hurdle.

Subsequently, Power received a two-day whip ban while Conor Brassil, rider of the runner-up, was suspended for eight days.