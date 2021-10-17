Lady Of Inishfree helps seal double for Noel Meade at Naas

Lady Of Inishfree bagged the €120,000 Irish EBF Auction Series Final in Naas, the first leg of a big-race double for Noel Meade and middle leg of a superb 336-1 treble for Chris Hayes.

Fourth in the listed Ingabelle Stakes at Leopardstown last time, the Farhh filly, bought for €23,600 and owned by Eoin Banville, Ken Bolger, and Peter Robin Parkhill, rewarded connections for their decision to target the handsome winner’s prize of €70,800 here, rather than chase black type, holding off the persistent challenge of favourite Corporal Violette by a half-length.

“We’ve loved her all along — I think she’s very good, definitely a stakes filly,” declared Meade.

Chris Hayes, who won the race on Trevanna in 2016, delivered again on board Elysium, the first horse Meade has trained for American owner George Strawbridge, in the Irish Stallion farms EBF Garnet Stakes, the 9-1 shot returning to winning ways at the expense of Emphatic Answer.

Meade explained: “I thought she’d be a Guineas filly, but she got a lung infection in the spring and it has taken a long time to get her back — she has only come right in the last six weeks and was a bit unlucky in Cork.

“There’s another race for her, in Leopardstown next Saturday, but I’m not sure if she’ll run again for me or head to America.”

In the other listed event, the Bluebell Stakes, Thunder Kiss, a tremendously game and consistent filly, trained for Newtown Anner Stud by Ger Lyons, defied a Group 3 penalty when getting the better of 66/1 shot Sweet Molly Malone, with favourite Barrington Court third.

Thunder Kiss gave Colin Keane his 132nd win of the season. Shane Lyons said: “We’re chuffed that Maurice (owner Maurice Regan of Newtown Anner) let us run her – she’s been so consistent all year and deserved to end it on a high. She’ll stay in training next year and we’ll be aiming for even bigger prizes.”

Dermot Weld introduced an imposing newcomer Pearle D’or to produce an impressive display in the Tifrums 2-Y-0 Maiden, sweeping through to lead inside the final furlong to beat marker-leaders El Magnifique and Lucky San Jore readily, sparking the treble for jockey Chris Hayes.

Michael O’Callaghan continued his good season with his juveniles, recording his first ever double with Siesta Beach (Leigh Roche) who made it fourth-time-lucky in the opening fillies maiden, and top-weight Admiral D, runaway winner of the Irish EBF Auction Series Nursery under 10lb claimer Jake Coen.