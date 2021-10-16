Talking Horses: Adayar can bounce back from Arc defeat at Ascot

The battle for the British Flat jockeys’ championship adds a further layer of intrigue to a brilliant Champions Day card at Ascot and Adayar can do his bit for William Buick’s slim title hopes by getting the better of Mishriff in the Qipco Champion Stakes.

After Murphy’s double at Haydock yesterday, Buick goes into the last day of the title race trailing the reigning champion by three winners and he will hope to still be in the hunt by the time Derby hero Adayar looks to confirm King George form with Mishriff.

In theory, Adayar should be up against it. He’ll be getting considerably less weight from Mishriff than he got in the King George while the drop in trip to 10 furlongs should suit his market rival, a horse who has been aimed at this race ever since his Juddmonte International victory at York.

In contrast, the Champion Stakes is very much an afterthought for Adayar and Charlie Appleby’s charge will arrive at Ascot just 13 days after a tough race when fourth in the Arc.

However, having missed his intended Arc prep run due to a minor setback, that was Adayar’s first run in 71 days and he travelled through the race like the best horse in the contest before tiring in the Longchamp mud late on.

On that evidence, dropping back to 10 furlongs should suit this free-going sort and the sense remains that he has more natural talent than Mishriff.

Over this trip and on less stamina-sapping ground, Adayar can use his massive stride to maximum effect and Mishriff may struggle to peg him back.

Murphy’s best chance of a Champions Day winner looks to be Dragon Symbol in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes, the first of the day’s four Group 1s.

Few would begrudge Archie Watson’s charge a top-level success as he was first past the post under Murphy in the Commonwealth Cup before losing the race in the stewards room and has gone close in three Group 1s since.

However, his last three runs have come over five furlongs and the step back up to six may be enough to see him home in front.

The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes looks the deepest race of the day but Palace Pier is strongly fancied to lower the colours of the unbeaten Baaeed.

Palace Pier disappointed in this race last year but that remains the sole blemish on an otherwise impeccable CV and he can set the record straight today.

Baaeed has looked the more stylish of the two horses but the form of his Group 1 breakthrough at Longchamp last month has taken numerous knocks since.

As things stand, there’s far more substance to Palace Pier’s form and he can notch up his sixth top-level success this afternoon.

Back among her own sex, Snowfall can bounce back to winning ways in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge was imperious in the early part of the season, winning the Epsom Oaks by a record-breaking margin before following up in the Curragh equivalent.

A further Group 1 success followed at York but a narrow defeat in the Prix Vermeille was followed by a sixth-placed finish against the boys in the Arc last time out.

However, she was beaten by less than five lengths and even a repeat of that effort should be sufficient in this lesser company.

The Group 2 Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup kicks off proceedings at Ascot and, while last year’s hero Trueshan looks the likeliest winner, each-way preference is for Baron Samedi.

Last seen finishing an honourable third to Sonnyboyliston in the Irish St Leger Joseph O’Brien’s charge has already struck at Group 2 level this season and the fact that Belmont Park success, his seventh successive win, came over today’s two-mile trip bodes well for his prospects.

The Balmoral Handicap features a very hot favourite in Sunray Major and a 6lb penalty for a recent Ascot success may not be enough to stop this half-brother to Kingman. He looks a group horse in a handicap and can make his class tell.

Selections

Ascot 1.25: Baron Samedi (Each-way)

Ascot 2.00: Dragon Symbol

Ascot 2.35: Snowfall (NB)

Ascot 3.10: Palace Pier (Nap)

Ascot 3.50: Adayar

Ascot 4.30: Sunray Major