Impressive Irwin makes it three wins from four at Dundalk

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Irwin made it three wins from four starts on the polytrack and confirmed recent course and distance form with Sense Of Worth when landing the BetVictor Loyalty Club Handicap in Dundalk.

The three-year-old Australia colt, raised 8lb. for his recent win, followed-up with a similar performance, travelling strongly before asserting and winning a little cosily by a half-length from Sense of Worth with top-weight Longbourn a similar distance away third.

Irwin provided champion apprentice elect Dylan Browne McMonagle his 44th win of the season and giving the teenager a boost ahead of his two rides, Baron Samedi and Raise You, on Champions Day in Ascot on Saturday.

“He’s a big horse and Joseph gave him time to grow into himself over the summer,” explained the trainer’s representative Brendan Powell, “It was a nice performance — he put his head down and kept galloping. And Dylan says he’ll be an even better horse when he steps-up to a mile and a half.”

Colin Keane brought his seasonal tally (and new record) to 129 when well-backed 11/5 favourite Marbling, trained for Sean Jones by Ger Lyons, won the featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap in good style, reversing recent form with runner-up Sister Lola.

Ronan Whelan completed a fine double, bringing the McGuinness-trained joint top-weight Skontonovski with a swooping run to take command inside the final furlong and beat Caesar’s Comet in the first division of the seven-furlong 45-65 handicap.

Whelan’s double had been initiated when the Aga Khan-owned Kalaroun, the 9/2 favourite, opened his account in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap over just short of 11 furlongs.

The Michael Halford-trained Starspangledbanner colt was getting off the mark at the eighth attempt and prompted Whelan to admit, “He’s been frustrating — his work has always been good, but it has taken a while for him to get it together on the track. My instructions were to be forward on him, and it worked out well.”

Scott McCullagh partnered the Kevin Prendergast-trained 7/2 favourite Mumayaz to a win in the nursery and stated, “I think he’s going to the Sales. He’s a hardy, genuine horse and will be a fine three-year-old. He races behind the bridle and then he quickens and goes through the gears nicely.”

And Prendergast completed a double when Chris Hayes drove Bears Hug to a gutsy victory over Plezantlysurprised in the concluding six-furlong maiden.

Tony Martin saddled a one-two in the opening claimer and made a friendly claim for the Siobhan Rutledge-ridden winner Firstman, who beat Ashlaaq.

Joseph O’Brien’s beaten odds-on favourite Bright Idea (third) was claimed by Paul Nolan, whose Cloak Of Darkness (sixth) was claimed by Harry Smyth. And James McAuley acquired Hightown Heights (fourth).