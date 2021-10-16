Weekend racing tips: Inchiquin Star can make weight allowances tell

One Group and one listed race top the bill on Saturday's card in Leopardstown, but the nap comes in the Hazel Avenue Nursery which can go the way of Inchiquin Star.

David Marnane’s filly was well beaten in three good maidens and followed that with a modest effort in a nursery. However, she showed much improved form when a running-on second behind Bellabel in a Naas nursery and a performance of that ilk will be good enough to see her in the mix.

With further improvement likely, she can make the most of the weight she receives from all her rivals.

Supagirl rates a danger. She was disappointing last time, in the Listowel maiden won by the exciting French Claim, but is better judged on her previous outings. She starts off her handicap career on a modest 66, and that should ensure she is heavily involved.

The feature is the Group 3 Richmond Homes Killvaullan Stakes, and Homeless Songs can leave behind the disappointment of her fifth-place finish in the Moyglare Stud Stakes. Dermot Weld’s filly was far too keen that day and conceded her chance but wasn’t beaten all that far in the circumstances. If she settles better this time, she will show her true colours, and that should be enough. Glounthaune rates the obvious danger.

LEOPARDSTOWN (Saturday) Tommy Lyons 1:30 Kerkiyra 2:05 Ninja 2:40 Inchiquin Star (Nap) 3:15 Homeless Songs 3:45 Leo De Fury 4:20 Zaynudin (NB) 4:55 Female Approach 5:25 Phoenix Cowboy Next best 1:30 Red Azalea 2:05 Point King 2:40 Black Pepper 3:15 Glounthaune 3:45 Georgeville 4:20 Valle De La Luna 4:55 Lunar Power 5:25 Yafordadoe

Sunday's National Hunt fare is in Cork and the feature, the coopsuperstores.ie Handicap Chase, and Poseidon can land the spoils for Charles Byrnes and Sean O’Keeffe. He unseated his rider when last seen, in a novice chase at Listowel, but prior to that he ran subsequent Grade 3 winner Embittered to half a length in a Killarney Beginners’ Chase.

An opening mark over fences of 130 compares particularly well against his peak rating over hurdles of 139 and, with a clear round of jumping, he can make the most of the weight he receives from The West’s Awake and last year’s winner, Abbey Magic.

CORK (Sunday) Tommy Lyons 1:20 Mollys Glory 1:55 Fakir D’alene 2:30 Lord Gillygooley 3:05 Kashi 3:40 Bleu Berry 4:15 Poseidon (Nap) 4:50 Lahinch Three Next best 1:20 Frontier General 1:55 Sweet Street 2:30 Ruler Of Dubai 3:05 No Way Pedro 3:40 Busselton 4:15 The West’s Awake 4:50 Another Choice

There is Flat action in Naas and Lady Of Inishfree can get off the mark in the Irish EBF Auction Series Race Final. Noel Meade’s filly ran a reasonable race on debut in the Gowran maiden won by Mise Le Meas and, on the back of that, was quietly fancied to have a say in the listed Ingabelle Stakes at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend.

Not much went her way that day, but she ran a fine race to finish fourth behind Panama Red and will be much more at home back in maiden company. A big run looks assured. Corporal Violette ran a big race on debut, behind Eurocrat, and can reverse that form in this race but may have to settle for the runner-up spot once more.