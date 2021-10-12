Cape Gentleman makes chase debut in style at Punchestown

Cape Gentleman produced an impressive chase debut performance in the Watch Racing Free Online At Ladbrokes Beginners Chase in Punchestown.

Focus of attention was on another chasing debutant, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Ballyadam, a Grade 1-winning novice hurdler, who was sent off 8/11 favourite. But Darragh O’Keeffe’s mount crashed at the first, leaving Cape Gentleman and Brian Hayes to do a ‘solo’ ahead of his two remaining rivals.

Last year’s Irish Cesarewitch winner jumped impeccably, with the exception of the second last, and cruised home, hard held, six lengths clear of Buddy Rich.

“That was a great start,” stated a delighted Emmet Mullins, “You couldn’t ask for anymore. That was a good round of jumping, but for the novicey mistake at the second last, but he should learn from that.”

“He has a cruising speed and we had fitness on our side, so I told Brian to buck out and go, He’s a high-quality horse, an exciting novice for the season. He’s versatile trip-wise and ground-wide. And I have more of a worry about going left-handed again after what happened in Leopardstown.”

Willie Mullins saddled two of the three runners for the Ladbrokes Best Odds Guaranteed Online Hurdle but failed to land the spoils as his 5/4 favourite Dysart Diamond went down by three-quarters of a length to the James O’Sullivan-ridden Wolf Prince, another winner for in-form trainer Gavin Cromwell.

“He lost his way and has only come back to himself in the last month and ran well in Listowel,” said Cromwell.

“This race came up and, although he wasn’t well-in at the weights, the small field tempted me. It’s just great to win with him again and we’ll probably keep him to these conditions races.”

Ray Cody’s Bell Ex One (a fifth winner since Friday for Jack Foley) confirmed himself the best juvenile hurdler we’ve seen so far this season, when following-up his Listowel maiden win in the Ladbrokes Get Extra Places 3-Y-0 Hurdle, holding off Sea Sessions (receiving 20lb.) by a half-length.

“Jack said the ground was as quick as he wants and that they were going plenty quick for him all the way — I’d say slower ground would be a big help,” said Cody, “He said his jumping was electric and that he idled once he got to the front.”

“He’ll either go for the juvenile race at Cheltenham’s November meeting or wait for the Grade 3 in Fairyhouse. But at this stage, I’d say we’ll take him to Cheltenham.”

In the absence of the two morning-price market-leaders, the Gordon Elliott-trained Quantum Realm (Davy Russell) made all to justify 8/11 favouritism in the maiden hurdle, prompting Elliott to comment, “It was a grand opportunity and he got the job done. We’ll look for a ‘novice’ for him, but he’ll be a chaser down the line.”

Elliott was denied a double when Silver Breeze was beaten a short-head by 15/8 favourite Lizlucky (Mikey McGuane), a second winner for trainer Pat Foley, in the bumper.

The Robert Tyner-trained mare Direct Image, a recent handicap hurdle scorer in Navan, followed-up when outpointing fellow 5/2 joint-favourite First Touch in the Ladbrokes (Amateur) Handicap Chase, giving rider Michael O’Sullivan his second winner in three days.

“The horses are in good form and this mare will probably keep going,over hurdles and fences, if the ground stays good,” explained Mary Tyner.