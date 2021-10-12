Punchestown tips: Bell Ex One can follow up recent Listowel success

The top three on the card are the ones to concentrate on in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Maiden Hurdle, and Eric Bloodaxe can come out best of the trio. Joseph O’Brien’s horse was a high-class bumper horse, winning twice and including subsequent Cheltenham Champion Bumper amongst those he beat in that sphere.
Clearly, though, he has had his problems, as he was off for more than a year before running in the Grade 1 bumper at the last Punchestown festival. That said, he ran well enough there to suggest he retained a considerable amount of his ability and that being so, he will be a tough nut to crack today.
Chinx Of Light ran well on his only outing to date, and is much respected, as is point to point winner Quantum Realm.
In the Ladbrokes Qualified Riders’ Handicap Chase, Champagne Beauty has strong claims. On her return after more than three months off, she caught the eye finishing third behind Northern Love in a handicap at the Listowel festival and on today’s quicker ground and over the longer trip, she looks sure to make a bold bid.
1:15 Ballyadam
1:45 Champagne Beauty
2:20 Bell Ex One (nap)
2:55 Wide Receiver
3:30 Eric Bloodaxe (nb)
4:05 Rebelle Chaud
4:40 Lizlucky
1:15 Cape Gentleman
1:45 Father Jed
2:20 Calvados
2:55 Dysart Diamond
3:30 Chinx Of Light
4:05 Christmas Jumper
4:40 Silver Breeze