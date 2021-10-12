Punchestown tips: Bell Ex One can follow up recent Listowel success

If allowed to take his chance on today’s quicker conditions, Ballyadam will be the star turn on the first of two midweek cards in Punchestown. Formerly with Gordon Elliott, he had two outings for Henry de Bromhead and wasn’t particularly impressive in either, despite finishing second and fourth in Grade 1 races.

However, he has since had a chance to settle properly in his new surroundings and the change of focus, from hurdles to fences, should see him in a much better light. Winner of his only outing in a point to point, he has the potential to make his mark at the top level over fences and today’s race is a good opportunity to prove so. Buddy Rich has picked up some good experience over fences in recent outings and should go well again, but Cape Gentleman has the scope to make it in this sphere and can give the selection most to think about.