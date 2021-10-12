Punchestown tips: Bell Ex One can follow up recent Listowel success

Bell Ex One and Jack Foley jump the last to win the Kerry Group 3YO Hurdle at Listowel. Photo: Healy Racing

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

If allowed to take his chance on today’s quicker conditions, Ballyadam will be the star turn on the first of two midweek cards in Punchestown. Formerly with Gordon Elliott, he had two outings for Henry de Bromhead and wasn’t particularly impressive in either, despite finishing second and fourth in Grade 1 races.

However, he has since had a chance to settle properly in his new surroundings and the change of focus, from hurdles to fences, should see him in a much better light. Winner of his only outing in a point to point, he has the potential to make his mark at the top level over fences and today’s race is a good opportunity to prove so. Buddy Rich has picked up some good experience over fences in recent outings and should go well again, but Cape Gentleman has the scope to make it in this sphere and can give the selection most to think about.

The nap goes to Bell Ex One, who can follow up his recent Listowel victory by taking the Ladbrokes Get Extra Places Every Day 3YO Hurdle. Twice a winner on the Flat, he made his hurdling debut at Down Royal and despite his jumping not being up to scratch, he ran well to finish runner-up to Realist.

He reversed that form next time out, at Listowel, and on that occasion, he finished in front of Calvados, who re-opposes. There is an 11lb turnaround at the weights, but the winner has plenty of scope for improvement and can confirm his superiority. Sea Sessions looks a likely type for this discipline, while Gordon Elliott has won three of the last five runnings of this race, and his representative, Laishann, must be respected.

The top three on the card are the ones to concentrate on in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Maiden Hurdle, and Eric Bloodaxe can come out best of the trio. Joseph O’Brien’s horse was a high-class bumper horse, winning twice and including subsequent Cheltenham Champion Bumper amongst those he beat in that sphere.

Clearly, though, he has had his problems, as he was off for more than a year before running in the Grade 1 bumper at the last Punchestown festival. That said, he ran well enough there to suggest he retained a considerable amount of his ability and that being so, he will be a tough nut to crack today.

Chinx Of Light ran well on his only outing to date, and is much respected, as is point to point winner Quantum Realm.

In the Ladbrokes Qualified Riders’ Handicap Chase, Champagne Beauty has strong claims. On her return after more than three months off, she caught the eye finishing third behind Northern Love in a handicap at the Listowel festival and on today’s quicker ground and over the longer trip, she looks sure to make a bold bid.

PUNCHESTOWN 

Tommy Lyons 

1:15 Ballyadam 

1:45 Champagne Beauty 

2:20 Bell Ex One (nap) 

2:55 Wide Receiver 

3:30 Eric Bloodaxe (nb) 

4:05 Rebelle Chaud 

4:40 Lizlucky 

Next best 

1:15 Cape Gentleman 

1:45 Father Jed 

2:20 Calvados 

2:55 Dysart Diamond 

3:30 Chinx Of Light 

4:05 Christmas Jumper 

4:40 Silver Breeze

