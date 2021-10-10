Ontheropes comes out fighting in Munster National at Limerick

Willie Mullins saddled the winner of the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National for the third time in five years when Ontheropes landed the feature event on Sunday’s card in Limerick under a fine ride by Wexford jockey Sean O’Keeffe.

The Cheveley Park-owned seven-year-old clearly hasn’t been the easiest to train but during his short career to date there have been numerous hints that he might be considerably above average. However, this was his first run in more than 300 days, and it was a good test of his trainer’s ability to have him cherry ripe in such a competitive event.

Settled just off the pace, the 7-1 chance moved up to challenge on the turn for home and looked the most likely winner. A Wave Of The Sea mounted a strong challenge and was handed the initiative when Ontheropes got in close to the second-last.

However, O’Keeffe soon had his mount back in front and, after a good leap at the last, he ran on well to win a shade cosily from A Wave Of The Sea, with Top Moon in third.

“Delighted with that, and delighted to get the opportunity,” said O’Keeffe. “I want to thank Willie for putting me up, and it’s great to get the job done.

“It’s my first time riding the horse, and in fairness he was very straight-forward. He got away well. He had a little peck at the first but after that he jumped super everywhere. I was always comfortable, I had a lovely position, and I was conscious not to let him try to sprint too much. I built it up from the top of the hill and he was good at the last – he winged it for me – and he was always holding on a bit.

“We made a mistake at the second-last but when I got stuck into him, he picked up again and was always doing enough.

“Willie’s done a great job with him. He’s had a few problems along the way, but it’s great to get a good pot for him.”

On the undercard, Gordon Elliott saddled a 494-1 treble, the first leg of which was Off Your Rocco in the Bluegrass Horse Feed Novice Hurdle. Jack Kennedy’s mount moved quite well most of the way and picked up nicely to see off long-time leader The Little Yank.

Said Elliott: “He’s a grand horse who doesn’t do anything fancy at home, but he keeps winning. We’ll keep him going as long as he’s doing that. I was a little worried about the trip but today he stayed very well.

“We’ll think about options for him. He could be one we might be able to bring to Cheltenham in October or something like that. He’s a nice horse.”

Elliott added his second when the evergreen Kruzhlinin, ridden by Jordan Gainford, made all the running in the David Fitzgerald Handicap Hurdle.

The 14-year-old was pushed all the way in a desperate finish but dipped at the right moment to deny Buck Rogers, who is eight years his junior. It was a fitting finale for the old warrior, who won 14 times between the flags and 10 times under rules.

Making a winning debut for the stable in the angloprinters.ie Rated Chase, Vado Forte completed the 494-1 treble. Davy Russell was in the plate this time, and it was plain sailing all the way as his mount went clear from three out and remained there for the easiest of successes.

Stumptown, whose only previous outing was when second in a Tipperary point to point in April, made an impressive start to his track career by taking the Pricewaterhousecoopers Maiden Hurdle for jockey Conor McNamara and trainer Gavin Cromwell.

Mrs Milner, last seen winning the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival, made a pleasing return to action when taking the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cailin Mares’ Hurdle for Paul Nolan and Bryan Cooper.

Favoured by the conditions of the race, the six-year-old mostly jumped well and the only concern came at the last, where she was very long and just managed to get across it. That aside, it was a great start to her season, and her trainer is adamant she has improved since last term.

“She was a little bit fresh, and I was worried when she got a bit upset in the parade ring,” said a relieved Nolan. “She came up outside the wings at the last again. She got an awful fall doing the same thing at Leopardstown and, in fairness to her, in Cheltenham she was brilliant over the last, where she shortened into it. But today she came up a little bit silly. I’d say he came down to it so fast, his momentum got him over it because, by God, she was long.

“I genuinely think she’s improved since last season. We have today over with now. It will be difficult to stay to her own sex, so we’ll see where we go next.

“She’s 139 so she’ll have to improve 10lbs to a stone, but we’ll think about aiming high until she tells us otherwise.”

Jack Foley is a young rider making quite an impact, and the 22-year-old, who claims 7lbs, notched up his sixth winner of the month when giving the Robert Tyner-trained Big Debates a fine ride in the Follow Limerick Racecourse On Instagram Handicap Chase.

The winner, following up a handicap hurdle success at Ballinrobe, had eye-catching point to point form, having finished runner-up to Felix Desjy and Minella Indo in his two outings in that sphere.

The day’s action closed with a bumper which went to the Emmet Mullins-trained Agritime.

Michael O’Sullivan was confident aboard the odds-on favourite, not panicking when King Kali mounted a strong challenge in the straight. Once O’Sullivan asked for maximum effort, the mare pulled clear to land the odds in good style.