Oisin Murphy bounces back with Cesarewitch success on Buzz

It was a notable victory for the Irish jockey, who was forced to sit out Friday's card at Newmarket after failing a breath test
Oisin Murphy bounces back with Cesarewitch success on Buzz

Buzz gets the better of Burning Victory to win the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch  at Newmarket. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 16:40
Nick Robson

Buzz provided Nicky Henderson with his third victory in the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch, and a welcome success too for champion jockey Oisin Murphy at Newmarket.

It is 18 years since Henderson first claimed this prestigious staying handicap with top-class hurdler Landing Light, while popular veteran Caracciola added his name to the roll of honour in 2008.

Willie Mullins, who has taken over from Henderson as the most successful trainer at the Cheltenham Festival in recent years, fielded six runners in his bid for a joint-record fourth straight Cesarewitch success.

It looked as though Ireland's perennial champion National Hunt trainer would triumph once again when his 2020 Triumph Hurdle heroine Burning Victory moved to the front under William Buick, but Buzz and Murphy followed her through to set up a grandstand finish.

Burning Victory looked to be getting the better of the argument racing inside the final furlong, but 8-1 shot Buzz — making his first appearance since finishing second in the Aintree Hurdle in April — reeled her in to prevail by a length and a half.

Calling The Wind was best of the rest in third, with Goobinator finishing fourth.

It was a notable victory for Murphy, who was forced to sit out Friday's card at Newmarket after failing a breath test.

"I'm not faultless, but I've got to do better," said Murphy, as he reflected on the past two days.

"I shouldn't be making mistakes like that. It shouldn't happen, and I'm just sorry to everyone. It's great to get some confidence back, but I should know better."

On the success of Buzz, he added: "Nicky told me to try and be in the first half because he stays well, but there was a massive rush on, as you might expect.

"I was drawn low, and he was a little bit hesitant, so I had to take back — and I got on the back of Andrea (Atzeni on Reshoun), who is very good tactically and he knew what was going to happen.

"I followed him until I peeled out, and I thought Will's horse might hit a brick wall. I couldn't make my horse go any faster, so when I put my hands back I might have looked confident, but it wasn't until late that I thought I was going to win.

"It takes some planning, for the horse not to miss a beat over that length of time, but fair play to Nicky."

More in this section

Champion-jockey Colin Keane equals winners record on Thorn Champion-jockey Colin Keane equals winners record on Thorn
A general view of The Curragh Racecourse 9/8/2019 Weekend racing tips: Riviere D’etel can make a winning debut over fences
William Buick with Native Trail celebrates 12/9/2021 Talking Horses: Native Trail can deliver in Dewhurst
Dubai Future Champions Festival - Newmarket - Saturday October 9th

Native Trail extends unbeaten record with Dewhurst Stakes success

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up