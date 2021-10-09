Talking Horses: Native Trail can deliver in Dewhurst

Not content with blowing away the opposition over fences at the Cheltenham Festival on an annual basis, Willie Mullins has recently made winning the Cesarewitch, one of the most iconic, competitive handicaps on the British Flat racing calendar, look ridiculously easy.

A year ago, Great White Shark gave Mullins a record third successive Cesarewitch victory and the likeable mare is one of six Closutton contenders for this year’s renewal.

Having finished an unlucky second in the Ascot Chase in June, it’s easy to make a case for Mullins’ M C Muldoon and he looks sure to put up a bold show in the hands of Ryan Moore.

However, narrow preference is for Burning Victory, a horse who somehow managed to win the Triumph Hurdle at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

That race is mostly remembered for Goshen’s agonising fall at the last when he had the race in the bag but, given how poorly she had jumped throughout the contest, it spoke volumes for Burning Victory’s raw ability that it was she who cashed in on the runaway leader’s bad fortune.

Burning Victory has only raced four times since that unlikely Cheltenham success but she won twice over the summer, victories on the Flat in France coming either side of finishing seventh in the Galway Hurdle in July, where her jumping was again a problem.

Given those struggles, it’s hard to see Burning Victory ever developing into a top-class hurdler but she clearly has an engine and the fact Mullins booked William Buick to ride suggests a big performance can be anticipated on Saturday.

While Godolphin may find Mullins an irresistible force in the Cesarewitch, the boys in blue look set to enjoy a very successful day at Newmarket.

All eyes will be on Native Trail in the Group 1 the Darley Dewhurst Stakes and it will be a big surprise if the 2000 Guineas favourite fails to deliver for Charlie Appleby.

The Oasis Dream colt is unbeaten in three starts, his most recent triumph an emphatic top-level success in the National Stakes at the Curragh.

If he repeats that effort, it will take a mighty performance to lower his colours.

Stablemate Coroebus was collared late on in the Royal Lodge but he can make amends in the Group 3 Emirates Autumn Stakes.

The Dubawi colt showed a flash of real star quality with a seemingly decisive move two furlongs from home a fortnight ago but he ultimately paid a price for that as the fast-finishing Royal Patronage got up in the shadows of the post for an unlikely success.

However, Coroebus remains a high-class prospect in the making and should get back to winning ways this afternoon.

Appleby also has strong claims in the Group 3 Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes where Hafit is likely to go off a warm-order favourite.

He looks sure to go well but Aidan O’Brien’s Bluegrass took a huge step forward from a debut defeat to win a maiden at the Curragh last time out and a similar leap here could bring him firmly into the mix.

Turning to York, Ado McGuinness can crown a week that began with A Case Of You winning the Prix de l’Abbaye on Arc day by saddling Laugh A Minute to victory in the Coral Sprint Trophy Handicap.

Elsewhere at York, Bay Bridge should go close for Michael Stoute in the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap while Alotaibi may be able to deliver for the Gosdens in the Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Rockingham Stakes.