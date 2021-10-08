Friday racing tips: Jack Rose can make it third time lucky back over seven furlongs

Jack Rose can get off the mark in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden, the second race on this evening’s card in Dundalk.

Eddie Lynam’s horse ran a race of promise when fifth behind Cowboy Justice on debut, in a race in which subsequent winner Swan Bay was runner-up, and next-time-out winner Bluegrass was a place behind the selection.

Next time up, in another Curragh maiden, he travelled up sweetly to track Duke De Sessa into the final furlong but couldn’t quicken in the manner of that promising rival. He lost second place to Adonis but the trip on the soft ground was likely a bit much at this stage of his career. Back over seven furlongs today, he can sit close to the pace and make it third time .

At level weights, Navagio would likely have been the selection as he is also a winner in waiting, but under the conditions of today’s race, the selection receives 8lbs from that rival and that is a considerable amount of weight to attempt to give away to a smart sort. The other of interest is Mount Fairweather, though he was disappointing last time and must bounce back.

The Ger Lyons-trained Ozymandis can get back to winning ways in the BetVictor Handicap. Fourth to stablemate Sister Rosetta on debut late last year, he won a seven-furlong maiden on his first start of this season but was off for more than five months before running in a handicap at the Curragh.

He didn’t enjoy the best of luck in running that day and did incredibly well to finish sixth, beaten less than three lengths, behind stablemate Sh Boom. That was over seven furlongs, and everything about the run suggested today’s step up in trip would be of benefit to him.

The return to this surface is also a positive, and he can improve enough to see off Alhaazm, who has won four of his five outings at this venue and is 1lb lower than his latest winning mark.