Thurles tips: Anchorage looks up to defying top weight in nursery

A four-race maiden, trained by Aidan O’Brien, Anchorage might defy top-weight in the Thurles Nursery Handicap as Thurles welcomes Flat racing for its annual visit.

O’Brien won this event with Louisiana in 2019 and saddled beaten favourite San Martino 12 months ago. But, although conceding lumps of weight to his six rivals, this Galileo colt, will be expected to open his account.

Anchorage finished third to Unconquerable on his debut at Naas back in early July and, on his second start, started 5/4 favourite for the maiden on the opening day of the Galway festival, in which he failed by a neck to I Am Magic, with two subsequent winners close behind.

The selection disappointed next time, when only fifth to Duke De Sessa (third in the Galway race) at the Curragh, when the ground was soft.

Last time, he set a strong pace, pressed all he way by Swan Bay in a mile maiden in Galway and, ultimately, couldn’t cope with his rival, who went away to score by five lengths.

With such solid maiden form to his credit, Anchorage must shoulder 9-10 today, conceding a minimum of 10lb. to his rivals, but should prove up to the task.

Capitulation, trained by Sunday’s Group 1 winner Ado McGuinness, scored narrowly in Bellewstown before chasing home Tut Tut in a premier nursery in Listowel and, receiving 13lb., plus Cian MacRedmond’s claim, looks the main threat to Seamus Heffernan’s mount.

In the opening two-year-old fillies maiden, Joseph O’Brien’s Voice Of Angels might bounce back from her unfortunate experience in a listed event at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend, when she clipped heels, stumbled and unshipped Shane Crosse after two furlongs. But the Dark Angel’s two previous placed efforts - at the Curragh and Leopardstown set a decent standard here and she is clearly the one to beat.



