In the colours of the Lloyd J Williams Syndciate, the Australia colt bounced smartly from the stalls, dictated the pace and, when pressed through the last three furlongs, dug deep
Navan report: Herring Island toughs it out to give Joseph O’Brien another juvenile winner

Herring Island and Declan McDonogh (right) beats Barud for trainer Joseph O'Brien in Navan. Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 18:55
John Ryan

Stepping forward from his debut third in Naas, Herring Island became Joseph O’Brien’s latest two-year-old scorer when toughing it out to land the NavanRacecourse.ie Maiden and provide Declan McDonogh with the second leg of a double in Navan.

In the colours of the Lloyd J Williams Syndciate, the Australia colt bounced smartly from the stalls, dictated the pace and, when pressed through the last three furlongs, dug deep to hold the persistent challenge of 85-rated, six-race maiden Barud by a neck, with Glory Daze in third.

“He’s a lovely colt, big and still raw,” stated McDonogh, “He broke quickly from the stalls, so I let him roll along. He had a good look around in the straight, but he was gutsy and was holding the other horse. He handled conditions well and Joseph might finish something else for him before the end of the season. He’s coming forward nicely.”

McDonogh was successful earlier on Kieran Cotter’s Rhythm Of Zain in the Slane Nursery as the Naas winner, beaten over six furlongs at Fairyhouse last time, relished the easy ground and racing along the stands rail in the closing stages to get the better of the Ken Condon-trained pair, Areille and Keel Bay.

Cotter nominated the Birdcatcher, at Naas on October 31, as the likely target for the winner and admitted: “We contemplated putting him in the Horses-in-Training Sale but I think we’ll hold onto him now.”

Ken Condon enjoyed better luck when the Niall McCullagh-ridden Sounds Of Spring, winner of a course and distance maiden almost a year ago, swooped through a gap inside the final furlong to take the Newgrange Handicap.

Heart To Heart, an eight-race maiden, belatedly got off the mark when taking the Arkle Bar Median Auction 2-Y-0 Maiden for Aidan O’Brien and Seamus Heffernan.

The Zoffany filly raced prominently and, kept up to her work, held off Siesta Beach by a length and a quarter, with favourite Dancing Rebel a short-head away third – the placings of second and third were later reversed in a Stewards Enquiry.

“Her work has always been good and it’s not unusual for a Zoffany filly to make up into a nice type, and that’s the way she’s going,” said the winning rider.

