Mrs Milner in ‘good form’ and ready for Limerick comeback

Cheltenham Festival heroine Mrs Milner is set to return to action on the Munster National undercard at Limerick on Sunday.

The Flemensfirth mare provided trainer Paul Nolan with his first winner for a decade at the showpiece meeting at Prestbury Park when charging home to land the Pertemps Final in March.

Mrs Milner subsequently sidestepped an engagement at the Punchestown Festival, but is reported to be ready to make her seasonal debut in this weekend’s Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cailin Alainn Mares Hurdle.

“The plan at the moment is to run. She seems in good form, and we’d like to get her going again,” said Nolan.

“Hopefully the ground will be safe and will stay on the safer side of good - that’s what we’re hoping for.

“You just have to be careful at this time of year, because the ground can change, and the last thing we want to do is jar her up on the first run of the season.

“We’ll start off over hurdles and see where we are. We can always change our mind as the season goes on.”

Meanwhile Paisley Park may make his seasonal reappearance in the bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby this month.

Emma Lavelle’s stable star was the dominant force in the division in his pomp, and has the Stayers’ Hurdle at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival and two victories in the Long Walk at Ascot on his stellar CV.

The nine-year-old was found to be suffering from a fibrillating heart when defending his Stayers’ Hurdle crown in 2020, but bounced back last season to regain his Long Walk title before finishing third behind Flooring Porter at Cheltenham in March.

A final outing at Aintree’s Grand National meeting proved to be one too many, but owner Andrew Gemmell reports his pride and joy to be in rude health for the new campaign - so much so, that he has been pencilled in to run on the Charlie Hall Chase undercard on October 30.

Gemmell said: “I saw him yesterday (Tuesday) actually, and he’s extremely well - everything looks good.

“I gave him lots of polos - and he seems to be really, really well.”

There had been some suggestion that Paisley Park might pursue a career over fences this season, but he looks set to remain over the smaller obstacles for the time being at least.

“I think at the moment we’re intending to start hurdling,” added Gemmell.

“He’s so well at the moment that we’re even considering going for the hurdle at Wetherby at the end of this month.

“We can see where we are and decide from there what we do.”