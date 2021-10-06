Navan tips: Aidan O'Brien's Temple Of Artemis can build on promising debut

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Temple Of Artemis should improve sufficiently from his recent debut at the Curragh to take today’s NavanRacecourse.ie 2-Y-0 Maiden.

The Galileo colt was noted doing his best work in the closing stages when filling fourth spot, beaten five lengths, behind impressive all-the-way scorer New Energy in a seven-furlong maiden at headquarters.

Ridden then, as he will be today, by Wayne Lordan, he missed the kick and came from off the pace, staying on in eye-catching style.

With that experience under his belt, he should reverse the form with third-placed Barud, only a neck ahead of the selection and, although boasting an official rating of 85, pretty exposed after seven outings.

A bigger threat might come from Joseph O’Brien’s Herring Island, an Australia colt who showed promise, when sent off joint-favourite, on debut in Naas, filling third spot behind Ballydoyle colt United Nations and the Ger Lyons-trained Porto Ercole, fourth in the same Naas contest.

Michael O’Callaghan is enjoying a good season with his juveniles and might strike again with Siesta Beach in the other two-year-old maiden on the card, the Arkle Bar Median Auction Maiden over just short of six furlongs.

Winner of a barrier-trial in Dundalk, this Oasis Dream was fourth, but narrowly beaten in a blanket-finish on her debut at this venue, behind Eriskay and subsequent winner Sablonne, but failed to build on that effort when favourite and fourth to Red Lacewing in Naas.

But that level of form should give her every chance at this level so she’s preferred to the Lyons debutante Knocklane Lass.

King of the sprinters Eddie Lynam might strike with recent Bellewstown winner Tide Of Time, a course specialist, in the Newgrange Handicap.

This battle-hardened seven-year-old has won four times in Navan, three of those wins coming over today's trip.

And, after a number of rock-solid runs the season, including two creditable efforts against subsequent premier handicap scorer That’s Mad in Bellewstown, Tide Of Time belatedly registered his first win of 2021 when scoring at the Meath venue last week, beating Dandy Spirit.

Up just 2lb, and with Dylan Browne McMonagle again in the saddle, Tide Of Time might follow-up here.