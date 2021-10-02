Weekend racing tips: Royal Rendezvous can lead home a Willie Mullins one-two at Gowran Park

1:00 Iberique De Seuil
1:35 Helisone
2:10 Boghlone Honey
2:45 Kilashee
3:20 Royal Rendezvous (nap)
3:55 Cerberus
4:30 Noble Yeats
5:05 Spades Are Trumps
1:00 Loughisle Lady
1:35 Bust Or Bray Dee
2:10 Frazel Express
2:45 Tullybeg
3:20 Easy Game
3:55 Optical Confusion
4:30 Definite Plan
5:05 Golden Spread
1:25 Onameridance
2:00 So Fascinating
2:35 Get Noticed
3:10 High Altitude
3:45 Siofra
4:20 Happywifehappylife (nb)
4:55 Crassus
1:25 Sun King
2:00 San Aer
2:35 Sincerest
3:10 Turbulence
3:45 Powerful Aggie
4:20 Truce
4:55 Ivy Avenue
1:00 Annie G
1:30 Saldier (nap)
2:05 Pythion
2:40 She’stherightone
3:15 Time And Times
3:45 Busselton (nb)
4:20 Silver Star
4:55 Raynedanse
1:00 The Names Jock
1:30 Jason The Militant
2:05 Hallowed Star
2:40 Game Catch
3:15 Glenquin Castle
3:45 Gin On Lime
4:20 She Tops The Lot
4:55 Downtown Queen
1:10 Robyndeglory
1:45 More Than A Prince
2:20 Sit Down Lucy
2:55 Oskar High
3:30 Buddy Rich
4:05 Ricky Langford
4:40 Seanbhothar
5:15 Stealthy Tom
1:10 Derrinlaur Bill
1:45 General Clermont
2:20 Fangio De Vassy
2:55 Farrawaybay
3:30 West Cork Wildway
4:05 Trees Valley
4:40 Wa Wa
5:15 Lessofdnegativity