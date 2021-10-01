Talking Horses: Adayar can crown brilliant season in Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

The 100th running of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe boasts a line-up befitting such a landmark occasion and Epsom Derby winner Adayar can confirm his greatness and crown a brilliant season for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby by getting the better of Irish contenders Tarnawa and Snowfall at Longchamp on Sunday.

Second in his first two starts as a three-year-old, the imposing Adayar finally put it all together at Epsom, defying odds of 16-1 and the dreaded stall one en route to a decisive victory. The fact the runner-up, Mojo Star, was returned at 50-1 raised obvious initial concerns about the quality of the race but time has proven it to be arguably the strongest Derby since 2015 when Golden Horn landed the spoils at Epsom before going on to win the Arc later that season.

Mojo Star has since finished second in the St Leger, finding only Epsom Derby third Hurricane Lane too good at Doncaster.

The St Leger was Hurricane Lane’s second Classic success of the season as the Frankel colt also took the spoils in the Irish Derby at the Curragh. In between, he was a wildly impressive winner of the Grand Prix de Paris, a race run over the course and distance.

Hurricane Lane’s Epsom defeat is the only blot on an otherwise impeccable CV but he has nearly eight lengths to find on his stablemate and Adayar has since proven his Derby demolition was no fluke with an even more visually impressive victory against his elders in the King George at Ascot in July.

Arc verdict Darren Norris 1: Adayar 2: Tarnawa 3: Snowfall

It wasn’t just that Adayar burst the Love bubble and saw off a rival in Mishriff who put his rivals to the sword with contemptuous ease in the Juddmonte International at York next time out.

No, what was most impressive was the fact he was able to become the first horse since Galileo 20 years earlier to complete the Derby-King George double despite overracing through the first four furlongs at Ascot. Only a special colt could do that.

It obviously helps that he possesses a giant stride reminiscent of his sire Frankel and he used that asset to telling effect when Mishriff put down a determined challenge at the business end of proceedings.

Jockey William Buick will obviously be eager for Adayar to settle earlier at Longchamp but if he does, that massive stride will make him mightily difficult to pass.

That said, with Tarnawa and Snowfall in opposition, this will clearly be a career-defining test.

Like Adayar, Tarnawa was no overnight superstar but Dermot Weld’s charge came good in spectacular fashion as a four-year-old, following up a Group 3 success in Cork with a stunning Group 1 hat-trick.

Tarnawa was kept in training as five-year-old with the sole aim of Arc glory but she was more than a tad unfortunate when her winning sequence came to an end in the Irish Champions Stakes last month as, over a trip short of her optimum, St Mark’s Basilica carried the Shamardal mare right across the track at at Leopardstown.

Back over a mile and a half, and with the benefit of a plum draw in stall three, Tarnawa looks a massive contender for her brilliant target trainer.

Snowfall is harder to assess. Aidan O’Brien’s Deep Impact filly won just one of her seven starts as a juvenile but she has flourished as a three-year-old, winning the Epsom Oaks by a record-breaking margin of 16 lengths before following up in similarly emphatic fashion in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh and completing a Group 1 hat-trick when scoring at York.

Defeat in the Prix Vermeille last month came as a big shock but O’Brien seemed unperturbed by that setback and a top-class three-year-old filly can be an irresistible force in the Arc. A further tick in her favour is the fact her Epsom procession came on rain-softened ground and conditions promise to be similarly testing in Paris this weekend.

The one nagging doubt is that, the ill-fated Santa Barbara aside, Snowfall has yet to beat a rival of real substance. In Adayar, Tarnawa, and Hurricane Lane, Snowfall now faces proven Group 1 performers and it’ll be fascinating to see how she copes in this company.

It promises to be an epic contest but everything about Adayar’s form stacks up and it will require a monster performance to lower his colours.