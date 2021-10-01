Friday racing tips: Trip and draw favour Markaz Paname

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 00:00
Tommy Lyons

There is an very good card this evening at Dundalk, and the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Star Appeal Stakes is a cracking contest. While there is a certain reluctance to look beyond the exciting Absolute Ruler, the trip and draw sway the verdict in favour of Markaz Paname.

The latter made his debut just three weeks ago in Cork and was backed off the boards before routing the opposition. The form took a small dent when the runner-up was beaten next time, though there may have been a valid excuse.

The selection is stepping up to seven furlongs, from six, and on the evidence of that debut effort, it will be no problem to him. From the ideal draw, next to the rails, he can race prominently and burn off his rivals.

Absolute Ruler was a winner here on his debut and could be called a little unlucky not to follow up in a Group 2 on Champions Weekend. He didn’t enjoy the clearest of passages on the latter occasions and his lack of experience showed in the closing stages.

He is clearly a major player on form, but the drop back to seven furlongs, from a mile, is the concern.

Whether that is what he wants or not remains to be seen, but the percentage call from limited evidence is that he would be better over further and for that reason only he is overlooked in favour of Markaz Paname. Snaffles and The Entertainer are also respected.

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

4:45 The Highway Rat

5:15 Loveday

5:45 Apple Of His Eye

6:15 Common Practice

6:45 Markaz Paname (nap)

7:15 Royal Scholar

7:45 Bright Glory

8:15 Silaiyli

Next best

4:45 Harry’s Bar

5:15 Ladies Church

5:45 That’s Just Dandy

6:15 Nero Tulip

6:45 Absolute Ruler

7:15 Jack Berry House

7:45 Hightown Heights

8:15 Uncharted

GOWRAN PARK

Tommy Lyons 

1:30 Showbusiness

2:03 Vultan

2:38 Lahinch Three

3:13 I Sea The Moon (nb)

3:48 Hook Up

4:23 Good Time Jonny

4:58 Guido Reni

5:33 Flemencello

Next best

1:30 David Garrick

2:03 Marvel De Cerisy

2:38 The Greek

3:13 Future Romance

3:48 Western Victory

4:23 Guiri

4:58 Ben Thomson

5:33 Hi Stranger

Clonmel report: Perfect Attitude survives early scare to help Gordon Elliott to treble
Frankie Dettori pays winning Bellewstown tribute to Barney Curley
Rising star Siobhan Rutledge on a roll after clocking up 30th victory at Bellewstown
Cambridgeshire Meeting - Juddmonte Day - Newmarket Racecourse

Oisin Murphy requires stitches after suffering facial injury in dramatic Salisbury incident

