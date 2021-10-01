Friday racing tips: Trip and draw favour Markaz Paname

There is an very good card this evening at Dundalk, and the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Star Appeal Stakes is a cracking contest. While there is a certain reluctance to look beyond the exciting Absolute Ruler, the trip and draw sway the verdict in favour of Markaz Paname.

The latter made his debut just three weeks ago in Cork and was backed off the boards before routing the opposition. The form took a small dent when the runner-up was beaten next time, though there may have been a valid excuse.