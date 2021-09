Not the most appealing of cards this afternoon in Bellewstown but Zaynudin can get off the mark in the Kilsaran Maiden.

Twice raced for Michael Halford and the Aga Khan, he was purchased by OTI Racing and sent to Joseph O’Brien prior to his last run and made a promising start to finish runner-up to Yarrawonga.

He hasn’t run since that outing, in mid-July, but has found a great opportunity to earn a first winning bracket before moving on to better things. Scrum Half looks the danger.

The latter was well beaten in the Listowel maiden won by Empyrea, but that was his first run since May, and he should improve for it. Earlier in the season, he finished third to New Reality and Modus Operandi, with Anner Castle a place behind him, and a repeat of that run should put him in the frame once more.

Navorrosse can earn a second success by taking the first division of the Seamus Murphy Memorial Handicap for Pat Fahy and champion jockey Colin Keane.

A winner at Cork in June, she has been kept busy since but has held her form well. Last time out, she finished third behind Dusty Winds and that form received a boost when runner-up Pimstrel won next time out. The four-year-old ran well in a claiming maiden at this venue earlier in the year and this looks a good opportunity for her to get back to winning ways.

Keane also has leading claims aboard Cask Mate in the concluding race, the Grimme Ireland Maiden. The eight-year-old, trained by Noel Meade, has clearly had plenty of problems but in last season’s first three runs over hurdles, he won twice and finished runner-up to Ballyadam in a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse.

He was off from then until reappearing at the Dublin Racing Festival, where he was well beaten, and today he makes his Flat debut off another break. If in the same form as this time last year, he will take beating.

BELLEWSTOWN

Tommy Lyons

2:05 Stately Home

2:35 Navorrosse (nb)

3:05 Blankiedoodie

3:35 Red Heel

4:05 Special Power

4:35 Tide Of Time

5:05 Zaynudin (nap)

5:40 Cask Mate

Next best

2:05 Knight Of Malta

2:35 Beleaguerment

3:05 Sod’s Law

3:35 Stormy Jenn

4:05 El Magnifique

4:35 Dandy Spirit

5:05 Scrum Half

5:40 Away To Sea