Listowel report: Sean Flanagan makes most of opportunity on Dysart Diamond

On his first ever ride for Willie Mullins, Sean Flanagan seized his opportunity to land the featured, €80,000 Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle on Dysart Diamond on the sixth day of the Listowel Festival.

Deputising for stable-jockey Paul Townend, who sustained a dislocated shoulder in a fall from Port Stanley on Wednesday, Flanagan kept the 12/1 shot, the only mare in the race, out of trouble and produced her to lead at the final flight before getting the better of last year’s third Bua Boy by a length and a quarter, with the flattering Wouldn’t You Agree third.