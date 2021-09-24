Listowel report: Sean Flanagan makes most of opportunity on Dysart Diamond

Deputising for stable-jockey Paul Townend, who sustained a dislocated shoulder in a fall from Port Stanley on Wednesday, Flanagan kept the 12/1 shot, the only mare in the race, out of trouble and produced her to lead at the final flight
Dysart Diamond and Sean Flanagan win the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle (Grade B). Picture: Healy Racing.

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 19:55
John Ryan

On his first ever ride for Willie Mullins, Sean Flanagan seized his opportunity to land the featured, €80,000 Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle on Dysart Diamond on the sixth day of the Listowel Festival.

Deputising for stable-jockey Paul Townend, who sustained a dislocated shoulder in a fall from Port Stanley on Wednesday, Flanagan kept the 12/1 shot, the only mare in the race, out of trouble and produced her to lead at the final flight before getting the better of last year’s third Bua Boy by a length and a quarter, with the flattering Wouldn’t You Agree third.

“That was a nice spare ride for Sean,” declared a delighted Willie Mullins, “David Casey suggested him as the best man available and he did a good job.

“He took the outside route when things didn’t go well at the start and kept out of trouble. It seemed to suit her and she jumped beautifully.”

“I thought the ground might be too dead for her but, maybe, she’s just improving. it’s great for her owner-breeder Eleanor Manning.”

Mullins completed a double when well-touted newcomer Pink In The Park (ridden by Patrick) bolted-up in the mares bumper, prompting the champion trainer to suggest: “She could be a bit special – she’s been working well at home and brought it to the track.”

Ridden confidently the 10/11 favourite sealed victory when producing an impressive turn of foot on the home-turn to stretch clear and, ultimately, triumph by 14 lengths. Mullins indicated that he’ll keep the four-year-old Walk In The Park filly for Christmas or the Dublin Racing Festival before a spring campaign.

Listowel report: French Claim justifies support in style

