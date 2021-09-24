Listowel tips: €50k top prize for winner of Friday feature

1:40 Gringo D’aubrelle
2:10 Bua Boy (nb)
2:45 My Network Rose
3:20 Lord Gillygooley
3:55 Buttons And Bows
4:30 Tune The Chello
5:00 Flor De La Luna
5:35 Pink In The Park
1:40 Gaspard Du Seuil
2:10 Winner Takes Itall
2:45 The Holmeister
3:20 Outside The Door
3:55 Avec Espoir
4:30 Rapid Response
5:00 Mt Leinster
5:35 Rocco Bay
4:45 Adams Barbour
5:15 Princess Plumeria (nap)
5:45 Sabrina Fairchild
6:15 Livia Celestre
6:45 Charterhouse
7:15 Razdan
7:45 Racy Lacey
8:15 Light Fury
4:45 Harry’s Hill
5:15 Eloso
5:45 Misterio
6:15 Lustre
6:45 Ulster Blackwater
7:15 Dammit
7:45 Getaway Queen
8:15 Crackaway