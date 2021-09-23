Listowel report: French Claim justifies support in style

French Claim justified the wave of support behind him on debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden and did so in the style of a potentially high-class horse.

Ridden by Billy Lee for Paddy Twomey, he missed the kick from his high draw and within a furlong it looked a hopeless case for him. However, he made steady progress through the middle part of the race and when asked for even more, he showed great resolve to see off the horse he deposed as favourite, Bienvenue.

Connections of the runner-up can feel a touch sorry for themselves as their filly beat everything else quite readily but just ran into a potential star. This effort backed up the promise of her debut in the sales race on Champions Weekend and she is clearly a winner in waiting.

“He’s a nice horse, and I was hoping he’d run a nice race, but when I saw he was drawn in stall 14, and I looked at the stats for horses drawn 14 around here it didn’t make great reading,” said Twomey.

“Like a lot of mine the first time out, he was a bit clueless (in the early stages) but was able to put it together in the second half of the race. He’s my first horse for Teme Valley, so that’s great.”

Of plans for the remainder of the season, he added: “I’m not sure whether he’ll run again this year. He’s a nice big horse and will make a fine three-year-old.”

There was an exciting finish to the Tote Ireland Handicap as Sasta, ridden by Willie Byrne for Jim Bolger, finished strongly on the outside to beat fellow fast-finisher Ideal Pal by half a length, with long-time leader Excuzio Joe the same distance further back in third place.

Having gone close in Wednesday’s feature, the Kerry National, in which he saddled the second and third, Willie Mullins gained a small modicum of compensation by taking the feature, the Listowel Printing Works Handicap with Rebellito.

The grey sat in about sixth place for much of the journey, came under pressure before the turn for home, but responded generously to Ronan Whelan’s pressure to win well.

Yafordadoe, who was settled out the back from his wide draw, finished strongly to take second place, with Port Sunlight flying down the outside to snatch third.

Sheila made all the running in the Thorn Plant Hire Handicap. Joey Sheridan set a sensible pace aboard Denis Hogan’s horse, quickened up to go clear into the straight, and had plenty in hand to hold the late effort of Swiss Army Officer.

Joseph O’Brien, who took the feature on the Flat on Tuesday, and the Kerry National and Beginners’ Chase on Wednesday, recorded his fourth winner of the meeting when Dante’s Pass made a winning debut in the MAC Fuels & General Supplies Maiden. He was slowly away but his rider, Shane Crosse, delivered the three-year-old with a well-timed run to lead deep inside the final furlong.

Is That Love ran out an easy winner of the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Handicap for Ado McGuinness and Cian MacRedmond. He was short of room in the straight but the moment the gap opened he quickened through it to win by a very cosy two and a half lengths.

Empyrea gave Dermot Weld a second winner of the meeting when taking the Behan’s Horseshoe Bar, Restaurant & Townhouse Maiden in good style.

Colin Keane took his time aboard the filly and moved up going well as they raced around the final bend. In front quite early in the straight, the Ballylinch Stud-bred and owned filly ran on strongly to the line to reverse previous form with Rekero.

The progressive Sea Appeal followed up his Killarney success with an all-the-way victory in the finale, the Treo Eile Retraining Ireland’s Racehorses Handicap. Robbie Colgan was allowed to dictate from the outset aboard Sheila Lavery’s runner and when asked to go and win his race, he quickened some four lengths clear.

Thereafter there was no catching him, but Share The Honour put in some good late work to close the gap to a length and a half.

The day began on a sad note with the news that local man Donie Sheahan, 95, had passed away during the night. A great character, deeply involved in sport all his life, the Dr Crokes man was a former selector with the Kerry footballers, and equally passionate about his horse racing.

He enjoyed numerous successes as an owner, and bred Big And Bold, who gave Ger Lyons a Grade 1 winner over fences. In more recent years, he represented the EBF by making presentations to winning connections. A popular face on the southern racetracks and an honorary member of the press rooms of Killarney and Listowel for many years, he will be sadly missed by all who had the fortune to spend time in his company.