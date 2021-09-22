Kerry National Day tips: Farout will be a tough nut to crack in novice hurdle

It is Guinness Kerry National Day in Listowel and while Gordon Elliott looks to hold the key to the card, with the possibility of having five favourites, the nap goes to the Willie Mullins-trained Farout, who seeks a hat-trick over hurdles in the Seamus Mulvaney Bookmaker Novice Hurdle.

The French import was well beaten in a Grade 3 on his first start in Ireland but had little trouble opening his account in a Cork maiden in which he proved far too good for subsequent winner Son Of Hypnos.

He then went to Galway for a novice hurdle for four-year-olds, in which he was the apparent stable second string. Always in the front two, he picked up well to readily account for his 133-rated stablemate, Tax For Max, to which he was giving 7lbs. While the pacesetters were given a relatively easy time in that race, it was still a fair performance from a clearly progressive horse. While he is only four and is conceding weight to all his rivals, he will be a tough nut to crack.

Mullins can also take the Ballygarry House Hotel Mares’ Novice Chase with Robinnia. She seemed to find her level quite quickly over hurdles but showed improved form when running away with a beginners’ chase on her debut over fences.

In her attempt to follow up that success, she was pitched into a Grade 3 at the Galway festival and was right there with every chance until falling at the last. It’s impossible to say where she might have finished, but it was another step forward for the six-year-old and if none the worse for the fall, she will take a great deal of beating.

Magic Daze, who is making her chasing debut, had better form over hurdles but she was particularly keen when running that remarkable race to finish second in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. She will need to settle better to show her true worth and so preference, on this occasion, is for Robinnia, despite having to concede 7lbs.

Conflated looks a worthy favourite in the Guinness Kerry National, though there is a small concern that he is unproven over the trip. His last run was in a Grade 1 novice chase at Fairyhouse’s Easter Festival, and he ran a superb race to finish fourth behind Janidil, particularly as he was unsuited by going right-handed.

The only previous time he ran over today’s trip, in the Grade 1 novice at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting, he clearly wasn’t himself and so we learnt little of his ability to see out three miles. However, we have seen enough of him to know he is a smart sort, potentially very well treated off his current mark of 145, and his claims are obvious.

First reserve Fairyhill Run is in great form and must be respected if getting in, while Modus, The Big Lense and Brahma Bull all have each-way claims. At an even bigger price, it is not too difficult to make a case for Shady Operator, even though he was well beaten when last seen, in the Galway Blazers. A winner over banks in February, he ran away with the Killarney National in May, and is capable of a big run today.

Elliott has strong claims in both divisions of the McSweeney Brothers Maiden Hurdle. Favori De Champdou beat Run For Oscar in a bumper when last seen, but that was 594 days ago. He stands out on form, but punters might need the help of the market with him.

Elliott can also take the second division with Glan. A winner of two bumpers, she ran well when beaten into third place in a Grade 3 bumper won by Grangee, and if she can translate that form to hurdling, she will take beating. The Names Jock, who has won three races on the Flat, is another obvious candidate, while bumper winner Gordon Dai Dai can fill the frame.

And Elliott should also be on the mark in the Brandon Hotel Beginners’ Chase with The Bosses Oscar, a 150-rated hurdler making his chasing debut.



