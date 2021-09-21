Ruby Walsh helps launch mental health app for Irish jockeys after 'upsetting' survey

The Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ) with the support of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) have today rolled out Leafyard, a mental health app for all jockeys
Ruby Walsh helps launch mental health app for Irish jockeys after 'upsetting' survey

The Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ) with the support of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) have today rolled out Leafyard, a mental health app for all jockeys. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 16:31

The Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ) with the support of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) have today rolled out a mental health app for all jockeys, professional and amateur, which provides tools, activities, and support to help with any general mental health concerns.

Leafyard is a web app "that uses proven, robust behavioral science to push you to take small steps every day to feel better," according to Horse Racing Ireland. "Over time, these small changes add up to completely change the way you think, feel, and live your life."

The app "contains sports psychology, mindset and resilience training, strategies for positive thinking and visualisation, as well as information about exercise, habits, and diet".

It was piloted among jockeys this summer, following research commissioned by the IHRB in 2019 / 2020 into the prevalence of mental health difficulties among jockeys which produced significant results compared to other sports. Injured jockeys were 46 times more likely to meet the criteria for depression than non-injured jockeys and reported higher levels of dissatisfaction associated with meeting the criteria for distress and generalised anxiety.

Former champion jockey and IIJ Chairman, Ruby Walsh collaborated with IHRB Chief Medical Officer Dr Jennifer Pugh and Sport Psychology Consultant Dr Cíara Losty to implement the app.

“I suppose I wasn’t shocked when I saw the results of the survey the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board commissioned. I have been around in the racing world long enough to see the highs and the lows, so whilst it didn’t shock me, it did upset me.

“After consultation with Dr Pugh and Cíara Losty, Irish Injured Jockeys were happy to fund the Leafyard app, which I think is an innovative, action-driven, practical solution to support everyone in the weigh room.”

More in this section

Talking Horses: Cheltenham reception will be acid test for Gordon Elliott Talking Horses: Cheltenham reception will be acid test for Gordon Elliott
Listowel report: Willie Mullins and Paul Townend star on day one Listowel report: Willie Mullins and Paul Townend star on day one
Navan Racecourse - Saturday September 18th Listowel tips: Gordon Elliott can double up in opening two races
#Mental Health
Aidan O'Brien File Photo

Santa Barbara 'setback' means Aidan O'Brien must reshuffle US plans

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up