Ruby Walsh helps launch mental health app for Irish jockeys after 'upsetting' survey

The Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ) with the support of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) have today rolled out a mental health app for all jockeys, professional and amateur, which provides tools, activities, and support to help with any general mental health concerns.

Leafyard is a web app "that uses proven, robust behavioral science to push you to take small steps every day to feel better," according to Horse Racing Ireland. "Over time, these small changes add up to completely change the way you think, feel, and live your life."