Ruby Walsh helps launch mental health app for Irish jockeys after 'upsetting' survey

The Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ) with the support of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) have today rolled out a mental health app for all jockeys, professional and amateur, which provides tools, activities, and support to help with any general mental health concerns.
Leafyard is a web app "that uses proven, robust behavioral science to push you to take small steps every day to feel better," according to Horse Racing Ireland. "Over time, these small changes add up to completely change the way you think, feel, and live your life."
The app "contains sports psychology, mindset and resilience training, strategies for positive thinking and visualisation, as well as information about exercise, habits, and diet".
It was piloted among jockeys this summer, following research commissioned by the IHRB in 2019 / 2020 into the prevalence of mental health difficulties among jockeys which produced significant results compared to other sports. Injured jockeys were 46 times more likely to meet the criteria for depression than non-injured jockeys and reported higher levels of dissatisfaction associated with meeting the criteria for distress and generalised anxiety.
Former champion jockey and IIJ Chairman, Ruby Walsh collaborated with IHRB Chief Medical Officer Dr Jennifer Pugh and Sport Psychology Consultant Dr Cíara Losty to implement the app.
“I suppose I wasn’t shocked when I saw the results of the survey the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board commissioned. I have been around in the racing world long enough to see the highs and the lows, so whilst it didn’t shock me, it did upset me.
“After consultation with Dr Pugh and Cíara Losty, Irish Injured Jockeys were happy to fund the Leafyard app, which I think is an innovative, action-driven, practical solution to support everyone in the weigh room.”