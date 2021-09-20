Listowel tips: Gordon Elliott can double up in opening two races

Gordon Elliott can continue his fine form from the weekend by taking the first two races on this afternoon’s National Hunt card in Listowel.
The nap goes to I A Connect, who will take a great deal of beating in the Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle despite having to concede weight to all of his rivals.
Beaten favourite on his first three starts, he made the breakthrough in good style at the fourth attempt, on his recent seasonal debut. That was a nice step forward on the form he showed last year, and he looks an above-average sort making his debut over hurdles. This isn’t a strong race, and he can take it at the expense of Fanoir and Chicago Time.
The feature is the Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle, and it looks a particularly competitive renewal. Malina Girl made quite an impression on her recent hurdling debut and, while this is considerably tougher, she could be up to the task.
Gavin Cromwell’s runner was a comfortable winner of a mares’ bumper on her fourth outing and followed up on her hurdling debut.
The most pleasing aspect of that latest performance was the way she jumped. She looked above average in that department, which can be a real asset in this company, and she can take this at the expense of Autumn Evening, Flying Scotsman and Glorious Zoff.
