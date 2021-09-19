Listowel report: Willie Mullins and Paul Townend star on day one

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend starred on the opening day of the 2021 Harvest Festival at Listowel with three winners, including the featured Kerry Group Chase with Easy Game.

Only three went to post for this one and it quickly became two as The Storyteller was pulled up with more than a circuit to race. Ballyoisin tried to make all the running but Easy Game, who was runner-up in the Galway Plate on his previous outing, jumped to the front two out and kept on best to land the spoils.

“It is Nick’s (Peacock, owner) first race-meeting since Cheltenham 2020 and he is delighted to be back,” said Mullins. “The horse might be improving a bit and we will look at the Grade 2 chase in Gowran, although Royal Rendezvous goes there, and we might keep the two of them apart. We’ll see what happens and see how he comes out of this race.

“We never thought he was a three-miler, but he ran a cracker in the Galway Plate. Maybe he deserves an entry in the Down Royal Champion Chase. It might be a little beyond him but he has handled the ground up there, it can get very lively, so it is a possibility.”

Mullins and Townend got off the mark for the week when French Made justified favouritism in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Hurdle. Having her second run back after a long absence, she was given a patient ride by Townend, who delivered her with a beautifully timed run to collar long-time leader Say Goodbye after the last.

The middle leg of the Mullins-Townend treble came aboard Captain Kangaroo, who finally got off the mark over hurdles in the Dairygold Maiden Hurdle.

Trainer Ray Cody believes Bell Ex One has a bright future, he revealed after the three-year-old got off the mark over hurdles in the Kerry Group 3YO Hurdle which got the Harvest Festival up and running. Runner-up to Realist when both were on debut over timber at Downpatrick, he jumped a little better this time and, under a more positive ride by Jack Foley, comprehensively reversed that form. Said Cody: “He was better today. He was in front way too soon, but I told Jack to be good and positive on him. I’d say when he got there, he was wicked green, but he has an engine. I think this lad will go a good bit. He’ll run in all those good three-year-old hurdles.

“I thought it was a good performance and when his jumping gets slicker, there’ll be plenty more to come. The better the race, the better he’ll be, and he goes on any ground, though I think the softer the better for him.”

John Ryan’s remarkable run of form continued when Kilashee became his 30th winner of the season when making virtually all the running in first division of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Handicap Hurdle. When let stride on, the 9-2 chance built up a sizable advantage and while she was coming back to the field late on, not helped by a mistake at the last, she stayed on nicely to hold Outlier.

The second division went to the Peter Fahey-trained Butterflyvespiere, who was brought with a well-timed run by James O’Sullivan to win a shade comfortably.

Gordon Elliott got amongst the winners when Coach Carter led a stable one-two in the Strings & Things Rated Novice Chase. Davy Russell, who was warmly greeted on his return to the winner’s enclosure, inherited the lead when Poseidon fell six out. His mount, who jumped well, had the measure of his stablemate, Gevrey, when that one made a bad mistake at the last.

There was an upset in the finale, the Kerry Group Bumper, as 18-1 chance Johnny Cigar, ridden by Maxine O’Sullivan for Limerick trainer Pat O’Donnell, got up in the final stride to deny Willie Mullins a four-timer.