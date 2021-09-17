'Just fantastic to be back': Minor honours for Davy Russell on comeback

Davy Russell had to settle for the runner-up berth on his two rides for Gordon Elliott as he made his eagerly-awaited return to competitive action in Downpatrick Friday.
The three-time champion-jockey, out of action since sustaining a serious neck injury in a fall at Limerick last October, declared, “It’s a great buzz, just fantastic to be back,” after partnering The Greek (7/4 favourite) into a remote second spot behind Serenity Grove in the opener and, later, his mount The Abbey jumped the final fence in front before being readily brushed aside by stable-companion Hurricane Georgie (Jordan Gainford) in the beginners chase.
Left clear by the last flight-blunder of eventual third Wild Shot at the final flight, Serenity Grove bolted-up for Henry de Bromhead in the Bill McIlroy Bookmaker Maiden Hurdle, scoring by 15 lengths to give the season’s leading rider Darragh O’Keeffe his 30th success of the campaign.
O’Keeffe commented: “He was running well when he fell in his point-to-point. Today, he travelled away and jumped great. Hopefully, he can step forward from this.”
Although unable to provide Russell with a comeback winner, Gordon Elliott still took the training honours at a track where he always does well – he saddled a double, with chasing debutante Hurricane Georgie and Top Bandit.
Four-year-old filly Hurricane Georgie, in receipt of 22lb. from the Russell-ridden The Abbey, powered up the hill to triumph by five and a half-lengths in the beginners chase.
Elliott stated: “She was solid enough over hurdles and this race was made for her, getting all the weight. She jumped well and I’d say the weight concession kicked in coming up the hill.”
Sent off a red-hot 2/7 favourite and sent to the front at half-way by Jamie Codd, Top Bandit completed the Cullentra double in the bumper, proving five lengths superior to chief market rival Mary Meehan. “We couldn’t believe he hadn’t won a bumper until now.” said Elliott, “He’s a grand big horse and he’ll go jumping hurdles straight away.”
Meanwhile Bryan Cooper bounced back from a fall in Sligo on Wednesday to take the Northern Ireland On-Couse Bookmakers Handicap Chase on the top-weight Archie Charm.