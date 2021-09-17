'Just fantastic to be back': Minor honours for Davy Russell on comeback

Davy Russell had to settle for the runner-up berth on his two rides for Gordon Elliott as he made his eagerly-awaited return to competitive action in Downpatrick Friday.

The three-time champion-jockey, out of action since sustaining a serious neck injury in a fall at Limerick last October, declared, “It’s a great buzz, just fantastic to be back,” after partnering The Greek (7/4 favourite) into a remote second spot behind Serenity Grove in the opener and, later, his mount The Abbey jumped the final fence in front before being readily brushed aside by stable-companion Hurricane Georgie (Jordan Gainford) in the beginners chase.