Racing tips: HMS Endeavour can steam home in opener at Dundalk

We look north for the two meetings on Friday, with Downpatrick’s National Hunt card off first, at 1:25pm, and just overlapping with the start of Dundalk’s all-weather offering, which begins at 4:40pm. The nap comes in the first at Dundalk, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race, which can go to the Aidan O’Brien-trained HMS Endeavour.

The colt showed plenty of promise on debut when finishing third behind Recurrent Dream, and duly stepped forward to win his maiden at Navan. Dropped to five and a half furlongs, he showed loads of pace and, after going clear a furlong out, did enough to hold the late run of Pirate Jenny by half a length.