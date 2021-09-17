Racing tips: HMS Endeavour can steam home in opener at Dundalk

The colt showed plenty of promise on debut when finishing third behind Recurrent Dream,
Racing tips: HMS Endeavour can steam home in opener at Dundalk

HMS Endeavour & Seamie Heffernan win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden in August. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 00:05
Tommy Lyons

We look north for the two meetings on Friday, with Downpatrick’s National Hunt card off first, at 1:25pm, and just overlapping with the start of Dundalk’s all-weather offering, which begins at 4:40pm. The nap comes in the first at Dundalk, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race, which can go to the Aidan O’Brien-trained HMS Endeavour.

The colt showed plenty of promise on debut when finishing third behind Recurrent Dream, and duly stepped forward to win his maiden at Navan. Dropped to five and a half furlongs, he showed loads of pace and, after going clear a furlong out, did enough to hold the late run of Pirate Jenny by half a length.

The runner-up was well backed to win a maiden on yesterday’s card at Naas but was withdrawn at the start. Unfortunately, we learned nothing of the form there, but it didn’t take long to right that wrong. Seventy minutes later Red Lacewing, who finished third to HMS Endeavour and Pirate Jenny, won a maiden a touch more comfortably than the narrow winning distance might suggest.

Dropping another half furlong will be no problem for HMS Endeavour, who looks to have inherited plenty of speed from her sire, War Front. He can prove too progressive for his useful rivals, which are headed by Pennine Hills. The latter has been beaten on all three starts since her winning debut, but she finished runner-up to Ladies Church in a fillies’ listed race and that form sets the standard here.

In Downpatrick, it will be great to see Davy Russell back in action after the best part of a year on the sideline. He has been booked for two rides for Gordon Elliott and can get straight back to winning ways aboard The Greek, in the opening Bill McIlroy Bookmaker Maiden Hurdle.

Jack Kennedy rides Chesterville in the Northern Ireland On-Course Bookmakers Association Handicap Chase and can be another winner for Elliott. He made his stable debut last time out in a handicap hurdle and, after getting a little outpaced in the straight, ran on strongly to land the spoils. That was over two and a half miles, and the step up to three miles will really suit.

DOWNPATRICK

Tommy Lyons

1:25 The Greek

2:00 Saeer

2:35 Rags Kitten

3:10 Ally Cay

3:45 Seanbhothar

4:20 Chesterville (nb)

4:55 Top Bandit

Next best

1:25 The Banger Doyle

2:00 Dazzling Darren

2:35 Fassbender

3:10 Mars Harper

3:45 Withallduerespect

4:20 Jack Fiasco

4:55 Mary Meehan

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

4:40 HMS Endeavour (nap)

5:10 Takana

5:45 Mokhalad

6:15 Caesar’s Comet

6:45 Skontonovski

7:15 Pin Your Hopes

7:45 Benaud

8:15 Smaoineamh Sile

Next best

4:40 Pennine Hills

5:10 Redbud

5:45 Linus Larrabee

6:15 Miss Cunning

6:45 The Bog Bank

7:15 Blue Shadow

7:45 Leo De Fury

8:15 Clew Bay

More in this section

Gordon Elliott gets comeback winner as Tipperary trainer John Ryan nets four-timer at Sligo Gordon Elliott gets comeback winner as Tipperary trainer John Ryan nets four-timer at Sligo
Horse racing tips: Potentially well-treated Memory Hotel can get off the mark at Naas Horse racing tips: Potentially well-treated Memory Hotel can get off the mark at Naas
Cheltenham Festival - Ladies Day Davy Russell 'feeling great' as he returns from 11-month injury layoff on Friday
Racing tips: HMS Endeavour can steam home in opener at Dundalk

Jessica Harrington’s purple patch continues with 48/1 treble at Naas

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up