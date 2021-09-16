Jessica Harrington’s purple patch continues with 48/1 treble at Naas

Jessica Harrington’s superb form continued on two-year-old day in Naas on Thursday as the Commonstown trainer registered a superb 48/1 treble which brought her tally since the start of Champions Weekend last Saturday to eight winners.

Stable-jockey Shane Foley delivered on Sablonne and Eurocrat in the maiden action while apprentice Scott McCullagh guided Bellabel to victory in the one-mile nursery.

Narrowly beaten when favourite in Navan last time, Sablonne, in the colours of breeder Kirsten Rausing, got off the mark in the opening six-furlong fillies maiden.

Helped by the withdrawal of favourite Pirate Jenny at the start, the Dark Angel filly raced prominently and, at the business end, held Karkiyna by a length, prompting her trainer to comment: “Shane says she thinks the job is done when she hits the front, so the cheekpieces helped her.

“We’ll try to get black type for before the end of the season and she should be a nice sprinter next year.”

Foley challenged up the inside to hit the front inside the final furlong on 2/1 favourite Eurocrat in the seven-furlong auction series maiden before holding promising debutante Corporal Violette by a neck.

“Galway made a man of him,” stated Harrington.

“He was very green there and we gave him time to mature and develop.

“He was tough to go through the gap.

“He’s progressive and I’m very happy with him.”

Middle leg of the Harrington treble was Bellabel in the mile nursery, Scott McCullagh’s mount stretching clear to win convincingly by two and a half lengths.

“She’s a very big filly, still only a frame and should develop into a lovely three-year-old – she stays a mile well,” said Harrington.

Third on debut at Navan, the Fozzy Stack-trained Red Lacewing (Andy Slattery) opened her account when pipping Ballydoyle colt New York City by a head in the five-furlong maiden, the pair finishing three and a half lengths clear of the rest.

“She ran well in Navan and did it well today,” said Stack. “She’s a well-bred filly and it’s important to win with her.

“She swished her tail, even when she’s walking and cantering, but it doesn’t bother her.

“We’ll try to get some black type now – she could go for the Legacy in Dundalk or alternatively the Bosra Sham in Newmarket.”

Aidan O’Brien and Seamus Heffernan, narrowly denied with New York City, had earlier hit the target when newcomer Leinster House, a War Front colt, dead-heated with the Ger Lyons-trained favourite Nero Tulip in a thrilling finish to the six-furlong colts’ maiden.

“He’s a nice colt and has plenty of boot, but Colin is a hard man to beat,” stated the Ballydoyle colt’s rider Seamus Heffernan while Shane Lyons indicated that Nero Tulip, Colin Keane’s 112th winner of the season, is likely to return to Naas for the Birdcatcher next month.

The Ballydoyle combination completed a double when Galileo colt United Nations, an easy-to-back 11/2 shot, made all and responded to Heffernan’s driving to land the seven-furlong unraced maiden by a length and a quarter, denying the Harrington team further success with Paris Peacock.

Backed at fancy prices in the morning and sent off at 6/1, Kieran Cotter’s Rhythm Of Zain (Declan McDonogh) took the five-furlong nursery, scoring, on the nod, by a nose, from Memory Motel.

The winner will carry his mandatory penalty in a six-furlong nursery in Fairyhouse on Monday.