Memory Hotel can get off the mark in the Naas Racecourse Nursery, the fourth race on this afternoon’s Flat card for two-year-olds in Naas.

Based on her most recent run, when third behind Drombeg Banner and Orinoco River, Fozzy Stack’s filly is potentially very well treated off a mark of 68 for her handicap debut. That run was also her first over five furlongs, and she showed she certainly has the pace for it. With the blinkers on once more, she can make the breakthrough at the fourth time of asking.

It Might Be You is a potential improver and a danger to the selection. Given the likely prices, it may be worth taking a chance on Karkiyna reversing previous form with Sablonne when they renew rivalry in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden.

There was just a head between them when they finished third and fourth in a maiden over today’s course and distance. Since then, both have been beaten twice, but the form of those runs stacks up pretty well.

However, Karkiyna has since raced over seven furlongs, and then seven and a half, which may not have suited as much as anticipated. Dropping back to six furlongs and with cheekpieces applied for the first time, she is a value bet to beat Sablonne, who also wears cheekpieces for the first time. The other of interest is Ger Lyons’ Pirate Jenny, who ran HMS Endeavour to half a length on debut and, given the strength of the stable’s juveniles, she must be given maximum respect.

In the other nursery, the Naas Racecourse Business Club Handicap, Lexi’s Dream is sure to appreciate the step up to a mile and that can help her make the breakthrough.

Last time out, on her handicap debut over seven furlongs at Down Royal, she missed the kick from her high draw and was up against it thereafter. To her credit, she made significant late progress and would have gone very close but for running into traffic on more than one occasion.

She has a poor draw once more but, with luck in running and on better terms, she can reverse form with winner Mumayaz and runner-up Walking On Clouds.

SELECTIONS

1:25 Karkiyna (nb)

2:00 Nero Tulip

2:35 New York City

3:10 Memory Hotel (nap)

3:45 Lexi’s Dream

4:20 Nawraq

4:55 Paris Peacock

Next best

1:25 Pirate Jenny

2:00 Brown Eagle

2:35 Red Lacewing

3:10 It Might Be You

3:45 Buenaventura

4:20 Corporal Violette

4:55 Porto Ercole