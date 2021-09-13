Punchestown chiefs unsure if Gordon Elliott will be present on his landmark day

Gordon Elliott will have his first runners since being hit with a year’s suspension, six months of which was suspended, for bringing the sport of horse racing into disrepute after a photograph of him sitting on a horse who had died on his gallops emerged on social media.

Oh Purple Reign will provide Elliott with what on paper, is a low-key return on the flat in the Donate To The Coast To The Curragh Cycle In Honour Of Pat Smullen Handicap at Punchestown on Tuesday afternoon but because of the nature of his offence and his profile, will be anything but.

He will have his first National Hunt runners at Sligo on Wednesday, with four representatives likely to make the trip.

Elliott’s suspension ended on Thursday, which meant that he officially re-assumed responsibility for his purpose-built yard just outside Longwood from Sneezy Foster.

One suspects that he will not have to wait too long to end the biggest gap between winners for years.

That last victor for the Meath winning machine was Kruzhlinin, a 14-year-old who serves as a poster boy for the equine paradise that is Cullentra House.

So too is the longevity of Tiger Roll, a five-time Cheltenham Festival winner who won two Grand Nationals, having first prevailed at Cheltenham in the Triumph Hurdle as a four-year-old.

Elliott has lost some high-profile horses such as Envoi Allen to Henry de Bromhead and Sir Gerhard to Willie Mullins but the majority of his backers including Noel and Valerie Moran, Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud and JP McManus have remained loyal, as have his key staff.

The 42-year-old has been extremely active at the sales and having expressed his remorse for his actions, is keen to be given the opportunity to get on with his job, while also proving his not the “monster” he realises he has been painted.

The most regular attendee of race meetings from within the ranks of trainers, it remains to be seen if he will be at Punchestown on a day when the Kildare venue welcomes attendances for the first time since the easing of restrictions and marks the occasion by offering free admission.

“He has been a huge supporter of Punchestown for many years, and obviously he’s served his suspension, and he’ll be welcomed very much by us all here at Punchestown,” said Punchestown racing manager Richie Galway.

“I don’t know if he’s coming,” he added