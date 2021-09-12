Irish St Leger: Johnny Murtagh breaks Classic duck in storming fashion

Johnny Murtagh took himself off the cold list in the best possible fashion, by breaking his duck in Classic races by taking the Comer Group International Irish St Leger with the well-named, teak-tough Sonnyboyliston, ridden to victory by rising star Ben Coen.

A horse who rose more than three stone in the handicap in a successful 2020 period, he resumed his progress this season by winning a listed race and, on his last run before this Classic, he carried 9-08 to victory in the Ebor Handicap at York. But this was another huge step up in grade for the four-year-old, and he and his rider rose to the task with aplomb.

In midfield as Amhran Na Bhfiann set the pace, a long way clear, he moved through the places in the straight and when he got upside Twilight Payment, who had travelled so sweetly, he gave everything to prevail by three-parts of a length, with Baron Samedi, who made similarly progress through the handicap ranks from a modest beginning, a gallant third.

“Speechless for once,” said the usually effusive Murtagh. “It's my first Classic as a trainer. I won it as a jockey, but it’s an extra-special feeling.

“I came at the start of the week thinking we had a great lot of horses for the weekend, but it didn’t go to plan yesterday. But this horse has improved every race. There was no hiding place, today, and Ben was brilliant on him.

“It’s pretty nerve-wracking watching them – it’s much easier riding them – but once the race got going, I thought he was in a nice position. I thought he was off the bridle a bit, but he always comes home strong, and I knew when he came upsides, he wouldn’t lack anything in the battle.

“I don’t know what to say. I feel relief, I feel so grateful, and I feel so lucky to have the people I have around me. I’m just standing here as the front man for J P Murtagh racing, for all the staff, owners, everybody in the yard, for my family, I’m just delighted.”

The 19-year-old winning rider was, as ever, unfazed. “He’s very cool, very calm, very good on the big days, and I think he’s a top-class rider,” added Murtagh. High praise indeed from a jockey who won all Irish Classics at least once, and almost every big race across the continent.